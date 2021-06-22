Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González asked supermarkets to help local farmers to sell excess plantains with lower prices.

"We have not seen this abundance in crops in the south for a long time and this situation is creating a dislocation for farmers. What we are asking is that supermarkets lower costs to reasonable prices and promote faster sales," the secretary said.

As González explained, what he has found in supermarkets is the sale of two plantains for $1.00, which he understands is not a reasonable price for consumers.

"We want more aggressive pricing. We ask for cooperation so that the product is not lost. On the weekend, I saw plantains for 79 cents. A reasonable price would be a sale of three plantains for $1.00. Restaurants should also help and sell fresh and non-frozen produce," the official opined.

At the request, Manuel Reyes, executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym), said that contrary to other secretaries, González has never communicated with the organization.

"We have always been willing to help them get out of excess products as happened when the family markets and school cafeterias closed. We as an entity have always helped the government," Reyes said.

The director denied public expressions of the secretary, who had said that farmers sell plantains to supermarkets for 20 cents each.

"If they sell them for 20 cents, all the supermarkets would buy them right away. These inconsistencies are regrettable. Supermarkets have always been the main distribution channel for farmers and we will continue to be. If there is any doubt we will gladly convene," Reyes said.

As for the rise in prices attributed to supermarkets -both by the secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, and by the head of Agriculture- ,Reyes expressed that the secretaries and the government have to understand that Puerto Rico has an economy that changes according to the market's circumstances.

DACO officers have been visiting stores for days to see if they are inflating the price of food. “Neither the supermarket nor the government set the prices. Supermarkets are the last link in collecting all the increases that are registered in the global distribution chain and that cannot be controlled. They have to understand that supermarkets also have to live and that their costs have increased everywhere," the entrepreneur stated.

He also argued that the secretaries speak of increases when the DACO has a price freeze order more than a year ago, which he opined is unfair because it ignores global trends. He added that it also happens in Agriculture, which recently increased the price of milk, without increasing the profit margin of supermarkets.

"They don't understand how the economy works. The price freeze for more than one year is to control the profit margin when all other sectors are out of control. Land haulage is increasing and maritime transportation is monopolized —as well as docks, among other increases— but they don't want prices to rise. It's a great contradiction," Reyes opined.

Félix Malavé, fruit and vegetable buyer for SuperMax, assured that the supermarket chain has specials to encourage plantain sales.

"At SuperMax we are aware that during this season of the year the production of plantians increases, and to avoid the surplus, we have been offering a very aggressive special price since Aril. This has been achieved as part of the collaboration agreement that we have had for almost three years with local farmers, which has allowed us to maintain a consistency in quality to offer consumers a first-class product," Malavé affirmed.