Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González Beiró announced a student culinary art competition called "Chef del País" (Chef of the Country) to boost agriculture and endorse consumption of locally-grown products.
The initiative —forged in alliance with the Interamerican University, the Ana G. Méndez University system, ICP Jr. College, and National University— seeks for chefs in training to prepare innovative recipes with local products.
Chefs Ventura Vivoni and Miguel Campis will be part of the jury, as well as a mystery guest juror throughout each event in the competition.
"We are joining forces with the different culinary arts schools so that, in a healthy competition, we can educate about the quality products that are produced in our land. This is the beginning of many other projects of the Department for the production and distribution of the products harvested in Puerto Rico," González stated.
The events will take place in different market squares throughout the island.
The competition begins today with the culinary presentation of ICPR students in the Plaza del Caribe square in Ponce and will be broadcast on the Agriculture Department's Facebook page and the page of the Innovation Fund for Agricultural Development starting at 9:00 a.m. on the days of the event.
The contest will continue tomorrow, Friday, with the presentation of innovative recipes by the students of the National University in the Placita de Plaza del Caribe in Ponce.
On Apr. 29, students from the Interamerican University will compete in the Placita de Plaza Las Américas (San Juan), and on Apr. 30, students from Ana G. Méndez will participate in the Naranjito market square.
The semifinals will be held on May 6 and 7, and the final competition will take place on May 14.
