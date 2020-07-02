The Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture announced that it will allocate $500,000 to grant a voucher economic incentive to 260 farmers whose farms are located in drought-affected municipalities.
The incentive will cover the agricultural regions of Caguas, Ponce and San Germán, specifically for the purchase of maintenance food (bulky) for cattle, goats and sheep.
Due to drought, livestock are not grazing naturally and are mainly feeding on fodder or hay.
Following this situation, the Agriculture agency, through the Administration for the Development of Agricultural Enterprises (ADEA), has established an emergency program to mitigate the effect of drought in the municipalities of Guayama, Salinas, Santa Isabel, Coamo, Villalba, Juana Díaz, Ponce, Peñuelas, Guánica, Guayanilla, San Germán, Hormigueros, Yauco, Sabana Grande and Cabo Rojo.
Agriculture Secretary Carlos Flores Ortega explained that "eligible ranchers must present evidence at the regional offices that serve as the legal tenure of the farm where the livestock is located, in addition to providing inventory of animals on the farm. Farmer members of the Beef Development Fund, Fund for the Promotion of the Small Ruminants and Farmers Industry and members of the Office for the Regulation of the Milk Industry (ORIL)" will be given priority.
The incentives for the purchase of maintenance food (bulky) shall be paid for 50 percent of the cost of a quintal of food up to a maximum of $10 per quintal, up to a maximum of $2,500 per farmer to feed adult livestock (six or more months old) and a maximum of $1,000.
Two quintals of concentrated food for maintenance (bulky) will be incentivized for the cattle sector, up to a maximum of 125 animals.
Meanwhile, for the Small Ruminant Sector, one quintal of concentrated maintenance food (bulky) will be incentivized for every two animals, up to a maximum of 200 adult animals (four or more months old) per applicant, for an incentive of $1,000 per farmer.
The agency said applications will be accepted until Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.