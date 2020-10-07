Puerto Rico’s economic devastation exacerbated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, combined with subsequent natural disasters and the current COVID-19 pandemic, have magnified the need to reinvigorate the island’s farming economy, which is why a group of women has joined forces to overcome economic stagnancy while aiming to reduce Puerto Rico’s dependency on imported produce.
Genoveva Lozada, president of Agroempresarias and co-owner of Agricultora Rivera in Las Piedras, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that one of the organization’s missions is to provide all the educational tools to women farmers so that they can form their own businesses, as well as to continuously support their entrepreneurial endeavors. Since its inception, Agroempresarias has helped raise the contribution of agribusiness women to the island’s farming sector by 3 percent.
“In these three years, since we began, agribusiness women contributed 10 percent of Puerto Rico’s farming sector, and now we have increased to 13 percent. In Agroempresarias, we have 86 women who are certified as agro-entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico. The Department of Agriculture has 869 women listed as farmers, but we want to provide them with education so they can take different courses that will set forth their development as agribusiness women,” she said.
According to the World Bank collection of development indicators, agriculture contributed only 0.78 percent of Puerto Rico’s Gross Domestic Product in 2018. Agroempresarias intends to increase that percentage while empowering women, introducing them to a variety of resources and grants offered at state and federal levels, as well as other nonprofits dedicated to helping this sector.
Moreover, the entity recognizes that Puerto Rico needs to have enough farming products grown locally to avoid food shortages if a mass-scale natural disaster were to destroy the island’s port facilities, thereby restricting residents’ access to imported foods.
Agroempresarias de Puerto Rico is a nonprofit entity attached to the P.R. Department of Agriculture, whose goal is to organize all women farmers and agro-entrepreneurs to train them, provide them with business and technical support through education, while also strengthening their economic independence and increasing the agricultural production of Puerto Rico.
The organization was founded through Act No. 58 of 2017, by the Agriculture Department, to create the Women Farmers Program. During that time, the department held a meeting with roughly 50 agribusiness women from different corners of the island, whereby each detailed their experience and proposals, and a Board of Directors was selected among themselves.
How does a woman grow from farming to starting her own agribusiness, your correspondent asked.
“It’s very simple. She must have an idea—what she wants to produce and what she wants to develop. Once she has that idea, she goes to www.agroempresariaspr.com. There, she will find all the information she needs to join our organization. Once she’s there, she will pay for an annual fee, which gives her access to all the education she needs, and then we help her develop her idea. We give her the materials she needs, we introduce her to this world, and we will give shape to her idea for her to become an agribusiness owner,” Lozada explained.
The organization also lists its members with their respective farms, the types of products they grow and contact information to shed a spotlight so that visitors can learn about the variety of products grown locally. The women in Agroempresarias—whose professional backgrounds include engineering, law, education, economics and more—grow and produce a variety of fruits, greens, dairy products, meat and more.
When browsing the website, visitors can spot items as commonplace in the Puerto Rican diet as “recao” (culantro), “ñame,” lettuce, plantains and root vegetables, as well as exotic items like goat cheese, “panapén” (breadfruit) flour, marmalade of “ají dulce,” cane juice and more.
“We are well aware that we have in our hands everything we need to carry out agricultural developments to bring Puerto Rico’s agriculture to the level it deserves. And with all the situations that we have lived after Hurricane Maria, that concern has been created, that great need to promote agriculture in our country because we need it,” Lozada affirmed.
Women Supporting Women
One of the peculiarities of Agroempresarias is that although some of its members grow the same kinds of products, they all foster a sense of solidarity and help each other thrive. For instance, Nancy Sánchez, executive director of the organization, said that a fellow member allowed some space in her farm for Sánchez to use for beekeeping. “I think that the most important thing in all this is that whenever they see something beneficial, they share that information among themselves,” Sánchez said.
“There is great motivation because these women communicate by WhatsApp—because we can’t meet face-to-face due to the pandemic—but it is very interesting to see that if one of these women needs help with something, she immediately writes and not even five and 10 minutes pass and that’s it, one of us helps her. We help each other, we motivate each other. So, as these virtual talks are being given to them, they participate in everything. These women are preparing themselves very well to face whatever situation they have in their agricultural developments,” Lozada added.
In addition, the women of Agroempresarias also hold workshops and seminars for young women to guide them on how they can eventually become entrepreneurs. Beyond women, the organization also educates children and minors with seminars and tours, giving them insider knowledge to promote interest in agriculture early in their lives.
Overcoming COVID-19
According to Sánchez, the most pronounced difficulty some of the agribusiness women have faced amid the pandemic has been acquiring quotations for the equipment they need. “That is where they have had a bit of a hard time because in order to obtain a federal grant, they almost always require three quotes and that has to be tied to our requests,” she said.
Meanwhile, some of them, such as their treasurer, also employ elderly individuals, but because they are at higher risk of suffering complications from COVID-19, these employees cannot work for the time being.
Despite these adversities, the women at Agroempresarias have found creative ways to keep participating in agricultural markets. For example, Sánchez indicated that there has been an “explosion” of farmer’s boxes, in which they sell boxes with their products and deliver them to their customers, or hand them over via drive-thru services at a set location. Furthermore, they also feature products from fellow members to promote one another’s businesses.
Another initiative in the works is a collaboration with the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) to support women who own agritourism farms.
“We are developing an initiative with the [PRTC] to do virtual tours of their farms. That way, you can be relaxed at your home, you are charged an economic amount via the Zoom platform, and you can see everything that is produced in that farm. You can even learn as a consumer where that farm is located and that will catch your eye, so you may someday visit the farm personally after COVID,” Sánchez said.
Lastly, Sánchez stated that Agroempresarias is presently holding meetings with an undisclosed shopping center for the latter to feature a booth that includes products by the organization’s members. The measure would be akin to the “La Placita” venue at Plaza Las Américas shopping mall, but all the products would be grown and produced by women.
“Every day, more and more women are joining Agroempresarias de Puerto Rico. Many of them work in their husbands’ shadows and we are trying to get them on par, shoulder to shoulder… We have to fight so that the curtain that is covering them comes down and they can be on par with men, to make themselves known,” Lozada stated.
