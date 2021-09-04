The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC-PR), the construction association on the island, announced the celebration of its annual Executive Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar resort.
This event is part of the 47th Annual Convention and Construction Expo hosted by the AGC-PR.
"After more than a decade of continuous challenges - economic recession, catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and the COVID 19 pandemic - finally, Puerto Rico and the construction industry are on the verge of the largest capital investment in infrastructure in our history," AGC-PR President Umberto Donato said in a missive.
The Executive Conference will focus on the challenges and opportunities in Puerto Rico's reconstruction. Due to the historical significance and importance of this event, the main speakers for the day will be Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Sierra-Zorita from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.
“We want to carry a relevant and forceful message. I hope that that day we will find unity of purpose between the private sector and the government to together, with the workforce and companies from here, execute and complete the transformation of the infrastructure. All this for the good of the people and the future of Puerto Rico," said Donato, who recognized the sponsorship of the Museum of the Construction Industry to the Executive Conference.
The first part of the Executive Conference will be the Infrastructure Forum, where the heads of the agencies related to infrastructure and reconstruction at the local and federal level will present a status report on the reconstruction programs and efforts that are being carried out and, later, they will participate in discussion sessions with leaders of the construction industry.
To reserve a spot or to seek sponsorship opportunities, call 787-781-2200 or send an email to adm@agcpr.com.
