By the end of this year, the transition to 4G/LTE and 5G networks will be complete across North America and in Puerto Rico. In the telecommunications field, this will be a big step towards more secure and faster connections. However, for the transportation sector, and more specifically for fleets that have telematics devices still based on 3G networks, there is a threat of massive disconnections if these devices are not upgraded in time.
In this context, Geotab, a world leader in telematics and connected vehicles, has taken the necessary measures to ensure that its customers are not affected by this disconnection, facilitating this transition to the new generation of networks.
To ensure support for all its customers, Geotab is actively working to replace its previously 3G-based GO devices with new devices and plans ready for the new capabilities offered by 4G/LTE. "Geotab's GO device relies on telematics to perform extensive data collection to enable fleet managers to monitor any area of the vehicle, using GPS technology, Internet connectivity (IoT) and remote diagnostics (OBD)," said Sean Killen, Geotab's vice president for Latin America.
Geotab's telematics device features patented technology to offer customers, through a direct connection to the vehicle's OBD port, access to the LTE network for faster and more efficient communication, and data upload and storage directly to the cloud through its API. Geotab strives to support Puerto Rican companies that need to make the transition to more innovative technologies that would allow them to optimize and get the most out of their fleets.
"Puerto Rico and the Caribbean represent a very important region for Geotab. Being the leading telematics company in Latin America and globally, we are in a key position to make all of our solutions and expertise available to Puerto Rican companies, helping fleet managers make this transition smoothly and without having to worry about future disconnections," added Killen. "Geotab's authorized resellers are always available for organizations that want to request a quick evaluation and replacement of their current telematics devices."
With more than 21 years of experience, Geotab has the solutions needed to smoothly facilitate this transition to new networks, supporting fleet optimization, productivity and safety.
Cutting-edge technology for the transport sector
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are some of the technologies used by Geotab's telematics solution to collect and analyze vehicle data. Once stored, this data is converted into valuable information that is then made available to managers through the MyGeotab platform. "This is an open and flexible platform that gives fleet managers the ability to organize all the data stored in the cloud into valuable information that allows companies to meet their fleet needs and objectives," Killen explained.
MyGeotab platform also allows the integration of third-party solutions that are fully compatible with Geotab's base solution, offering great flexibility to users. "Thanks to Geotab's Marketplace,
it is possible to have a wide variety of fleet management reports, from which it is possible to control the fleet's fuel consumption or quantify the emissions from each vehicle in order to make decisions that achieve productivity or sustainability goals as required", said Killen. "These tools are in addition to the great adaptability offered by Geotab's end-to-end telematics solution."
Geotab provides customized reports that allow monitoring of overall driving performance through stop count, average speed or total driving time and also set alerts on any driving risk factors or engine errors. In addition, the integrated GPS technology provides constant tracking of the location of each vehicle with information on accelerometer data, engines, fuel and RPM (revolutions per minute) level. Geotab thus becomes an indispensable ally for optimizing any area of the fleet.
The road to greater productivity in vehicle fleets
Puerto Rican companies dedicated to logistics and transportation must be in constant evolution, if they want to remain competitive, satisfy their customers' needs and increase their profits. To this end, fleet managers have different tools to boost productivity, such as those based on machine learning. Through these tools it is possible to perform a periodic diagnosis of each one of the vehicle's components, detecting possible faults and errors and indicating when repairs are needed and in which areas.
As Sean Killen points out, "with telematics, it is possible to adopt a predictive maintenance approach that avoids expensive maintenance and prolonged downtime, with the associated reduction in productivity." In addition, Geotab also has tools that promote fuel savings. "Thanks to the monitoring of each one of the vehicle's elements, it is possible to visualize which specific areas cause higher fuel consumption and, consequently, establish alerts that allow optimizing routes and correcting driving behaviors, favoring its efficiency."
Route optimization, predictive vehicle maintenance, driver alerts and training, reduction of idling time and speeding, as well as fuel level and fuel consumption monitoring, are solutions aimed at achieving greater efficiency in all operations. Undoubtedly, these practices, along with others such as correcting risky driving habits, hard braking, speeding or overweight loads, are favorable not only to increase fleet productivity, but also to promote driver safety and reduce the amount of CO2 emissions.
Increased safety thanks to telematics
According to the Puerto Rico Road Safety Commission, up to 70% of road deaths are due to not making use of the seatbelts, and at least 50% are caused by speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. These data highlights the importance of reinforcing vehicle and drivers’ safety, preventing accidents and reducing the number of deaths, injuries and property damage caused by traffic accidents. Technology is a valuable ally for this, and Geotab's telematics solution helps to ensure better compliance with road safety laws.
One of Geotab's tools for this purpose is the driver’s safety reports. "Fleet managers can stay informed about the driving habits of each of their workers and even monitor fleet safety in real time by providing advice to drivers through two-way communication directly in the cabine," said Killen. Thanks to the data provided by these reports, it is possible to make decisions that
promote safety, and even establish a score for each driver in order to favor healthy competition among workers and, at the same time, improve driving habits through gamification.
In addition, Geotab has integrated Marketplace solutions focused on improving safety, such as dashboard cameras, which help eradicate any doubts in the event of an accident while serving as a valuable training resource for the rest of the drivers. "Thanks to collision reports and data logging, managers can also observe a vehicle's activity to determine the causes of an accident through data such as driving habits, steering, force and point of impact. In this regard, Geotab seeks to always remain at the forefront of technological innovation to continue to ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians and property," said Killen.
Geotab promotes the mobility of the future through digitalization, using telematics and helping companies to improve every area of their vehicle fleets within its six fundamental pillars: optimization, productivity, safety & security, sustainability, compliance and expandability.
