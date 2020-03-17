Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym) Executive Director and Governor’s Representative to the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) Omar J. Marrero has requested the FOMB to revise the approval schedule for the Fiscal Plan of the Government of Puerto Rico in light of the emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a letter sent yesterday (Monday, March 16, 2020) to the entity created under the federal law known as Promesa, Marrero stated that the macroeconomic assumptions underpinning the Fiscal Plan are expected to change as a result of the adverse effect of the COVID-19 on the global economy and the preventive shutdown of most businesses in Puerto Rico.
The negative impact on the economy is expected to persist over the next two quarters and could be considerable.
“At this time, prudence dictates that the FOMB pause the process of revising the fiscal plan and give the Government an extension until April 15, 2020 to submit a revised document, provided government operations return to normal,” the Executive Director of Aafaf emphasized.
“All the efforts led by our administration are focused on preventing a mass COVID-19 contagion and providing medical care to those residents who are diagnosed with the virus. In addition, the entire fiscal and economic team of Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced is working on evaluating measures to supplement federal aid programs—which are being considered by the U.S. Congress—that would allow our economy to rebound and protect our merchants, as well as workers affected by the closing of businesses,” Marrero expressed.
“We have a responsibility to seek creative alternatives in order to combat the negative effect on the different sectors of the economy, such as, small and medium tourist businesses,” the head of Aafaf stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.