The Executive Leadership Team and the Board of Directors of Discover Puerto Rico, as well as the members of the Strategic Advisory Board and the Customer Advisory Board of the island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), met today with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to inform him about the proposed strategies regarding the recovery of tourism on the island.
The tourism industry was one the sectors most impacted by the pandemic both in the Island and globally. For Puerto Rico, the tourism sector represents $9 billion in economic impact annually, and 86,000 jobs, while impacting 17 different economic sectors, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Island’s 78 municipalities.
“The tourism sector can comeback quicker than other sectors, restarting the economic engine of the Island right away. The members of these Advisory Boards are helping us position Puerto Rico as the foremost destination for responsible travel post-pandemic. The public and private sectors must work together to comeback stronger than ever, and we count on the support of these extraordinary leaders who support us around the world,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
For his part, Pierluisi reiterated that tourism is essential for the island's economy. “Puerto Rico has a lot to offer, our natural resources, our culture and gastronomy attract thousands of visitors to our island. COVID-19 has been a hard hit to our tourism sector, as well as to other sectors, but we are heading towards the goal of overcoming the pandemic with the arrival of vaccines, with strict security protocols, and with great responsibility to recover and strengthen the tourism sector of Puerto Rico,” he said. “We are ready to work as a team and position Puerto Rico as a destination of excellence.”
When the DMO was created, the legislation called for a Strategic Advisory Board and Customer Advisory Board to assist the organization in developing its strategies. Each one has a total of 30 and 23 members, respectively. These boards are comprised of key industry leaders in the global travel and tourism industry from an array of organizations, including U.S. Travel Association, Destinations International, Brand USA, Professional Convention Management Association, American Society of Travel Advisors, Florida Caribbean Cruise Association, Toro Verde Adventure Park, Trip Advisor, AFAR Media, Hilton, Marriott International, AirBnB, Delta, Josh Brown Company, Pampered Chef, Black Board and Banco Popular, among many others.
During the meeting, designated Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda and the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado Santiago, were also present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.