As the world recovers, people are seeing travel on Airbnb as a primary way to come together again and reconnect, as part of a larger travel revolution – including older adults, many of whom are undoubtedly particularly eager to reunite with family and friends once again.
Airbnb shared some relevant data about hosts and travelers over 60 years old. According to the platform, in Puerto Rico, hosts with these characteristics represent 19 percent of the total.
In this regard, Rincón, Mayagüez, San Juan, Río Grande, Carolina, Vieques, Culebra, Luquillo, Fajardo and Cabo Rojo -in that order- are the top cities in which Senior Hosts obtained higher incomes.
"Airbnb offers the possibility that people - no matter their age - can obtain an extra income and participate in the tourism economy by sharing a space in their home. Thus, people can create their own employment opportunities. Airbnb wants more seniors to share their homes on Airbnb so that they can earn extra income and become ambassadors for their communities," said Carlos Olivos, Airbnb's head of Communication for Spanish-speaking Latin America.
As for travelers over 60 years old, they represent 5 percent of all Airbnb guests in Puerto Rico, a percentage that remained the same as in 2020. The platform highlighted that San Juan, Carolina and Cabo Rojo are the most searched destinations by those over 60 (or senior guests). In contrast, for summer trips, the top trending destinations among senior guests are Loíza, Boquerón and Cabo Rojo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.