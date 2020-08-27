COVID-19 has brought changes in consumer behavior that benefit online sales, a market with enormous growth potential, but also highly competitive, which is why innovation and creativity can make a difference.
This was recommended by Eric Heller, Chief Knowledge Officer of Amazon, who offered a seminar for the Puerto Rico Sales & Marketing Executives Association (SME) regarding eCommerce trends, digital consumer behavior, and how to optimize online sales after the pandemic's impact on the market.
"eCommerce keeps growing in North America, but you have to make a difference, find the right product and the right audience. Consumer behavior has changed and there are many business opportunities. You have to be creative and put a personal touch on the products. You have to rethink your marketing strategies and effectively communicate the benefits of your products. You must innovate and seek how the product can evolve in times of COVID-19," Heller stated.
As informed, eCommerce sales in the United States reached $252 billion, of which 49 percent were generated by Amazon.
“About half of the U.S. population, 150.6 million people, interacts on Amazon through their mobile phones. This company sells 4,000 products per minute with 2.5 million sellers and is the first alternative in the search for information on the items they are looking for, followed by Google and Ebay. Here, Puerto Rico has a great opportunity to sell to the whole world through these platforms. To start, they should focus on market demand, what people are looking for online, and analyze competitors' products," he stated.
Presently, the buyer is concentrating on acquiring products for domestic activities and over-the-counter medications online.
After medicines, U.S. shoppers turn to online sellers for supermarket products, restaurant food, home products, personal hygiene items, alcohol, furniture, and appliances. 73 percent of buyers have tried new brands and payment methods.
