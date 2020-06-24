The 20/22 Act Society — the organization composed of investors who relocated to Puerto Rico under the Acts 20 and 22 tax decrees — has filed a lawsuit against the central government for allegedly breaching the agreements and contracts established when their respective decrees were signed.
Robb Hill, founder of The 20/22 Act Society, argued that the entity recurred to legal action after holding several conversations with the government to solve “discrepancies.” He argued that there have been constant changes to the two laws, thus allegedly breaking the agreements that had prompted investors to come to Puerto Rico to live, open businesses and invest.
“Given the constant modifications to Acts 20 and 22, which were changed in near totality and are now compiled in the new Act 60 of July 1, 2019, investors are compelled to stop the retroactive implementation, since their initial contracts are being violated. This may result in a bad precedent for investment on the island,” said Pedro Ortiz Álvarez, the legal representative of The 20/22 Act Society.
This, in turn, could disrupt the investment climate in Puerto Rico, as new entrepreneurs and investors could perceive that doing business in Puerto Rico is not safe, he indicated in a statement. This is due to the constant changes to the laws made by the government, and this causes them [investors]to withdraw from investing on the island, he said.
The Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), which oversees the Acts 20 and 22 programs, have been touting the success of the program. However, they declined to comment when THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked for a response to the lawsuit. “This is a legal process that is under consideration by the court and no comments on the matter will be issued,” said Maura Ríos Poll in an email.
Act 20, or the Export Services Act, is focused on promoting the island as an export business hub. The law provides incentives to companies that export services, such as a 4 percent corporate tax rate, and 100 percent tax exemption on dividends from business earnings derived from export services.
Act 22, or the Act to Promote the Relocation of Individual Investors to Puerto Rico, is focused on promoting wealthy individuals to move to the island, and provides a 100 percent tax exemption on all interest, dividends and long-term capital gains.
Under both laws, more than 4,050 decrees have been issued, as of November 2019, according to government figures.
Several changes were made over the years to Acts 20 and 22. As part of Act 60, those already included in Acts 20 and 22 fell under a grandfather clause that exclude from certain effects and restrictions of the new law. Investors were also given until Dec. 31, 2019 to apply under Acts 20 and 22, Ortiz Álvarez said.
Regardless, he denounced the retroactive changes. For example, he stated that the administrative fee was originally $300 but it is now $5,000, with the understanding that the additional $4,700 will be destined to the Puerto Rico General Fund.
“A decree is a contract and its impairment raises a serious constitutional question. The Society and its members have no problem with possible changes in the law if they are applied only to new applicants. In this way, new investors will know in advance the amount that they will have to pay. Although an increase of such magnitude could be considered poor public policy, this is not being questioned in the lawsuit,” Ortiz Álvarez said.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, a study by Estudios Técnicos, which was commissioned by DDEC, has portrayed the success of the two initiatives. As of November 2019, the 1,680 decrees granted by DDEC since 2015 for Act 20 companies have generated 8,257 direct jobs on eligible activities and 8,435 in non-eligible activities, for a total of 16,693 direct jobs created. The average salary of these jobs is $35,644 a year.
The study estimated that total jobs, direct and indirect, generated by Act 20 companies is 36,222 across the island.
