With the advance of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and health protocols required in businesses and offices, the sale of acrylic shields has doubled to the point that they are scarce at the island level.
Spokespersons for businesses that sell this product told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that demand exceeds the inventory available in Puerto Rico and that obtaining supplies for the product—which is mostly manufactured in China—is a complicated task.
This shortage began immediately after the commercial reopening began after the first phases of the lockdown, as they assure that businesses and offices went in search of acrylic shields to build protective barriers and guarantee the health and safety of employees and customers.
“Everyone has started buying shields—mostly 1/8 inch—to cut costs. We are waiting for merchandise right now. What little is available we are using for our work. The supply has been delayed; We understand that we will receive the merchandise in approximately one month," said Roberto Roure, president of Borinquen Signs & Display.
Roure explained that, due to the interruption in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus, the product will begin to arrive on the island in limited quantities. However, he warned that many of the shields that would be arriving are already pre-sold.
“As the merchandise arrives, so it goes. There are some stores that will be receiving merchandise this week, but many of those shields are already sold," he said.
Roure said that in his business the best-selling barrier is the 1/8 inch one, whose cost reaches $95, a price that has been maintained.
However, that has not been the experience of Gabriela García, co-owner of EQ Plastics Designs, in whose establishment the greatest reception has been for the 3/16 inch and 1/4 inch plates, whose prices have increased by 28 percent . According to García, before the pandemic the cost of the 3/16 iron was $125 and today it costs $160. The 1/4 was $149 and has now increased to $190.
But she coincides with the product's scarcity.
“We are waiting for a wagon this week, because we have nothing available. In the first weeks of opening, demand was huge, depleting all inventory. To this is added that all the merchandise has been delayed," said García, who attributes the delay to the fact that the product comes from China.
“The problem for us is not the difficulty in obtaining the product, it is the quantity of the demand based on the supply. There are factories that continue to produce, but everything is being sold and consumer interest continues to increase significantly," she said.
