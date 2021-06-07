Acai Express, a Puerto Rico-based açai bowl restaurant chain, reported that it has opened 31 establishments and projects 18 more throughout 2021.
This represents an investment of $2.16 million and 180 new jobs. Each food trailer or restaurant under the Acai Express brand requires an average investment of $120,000.
"Our value proposition focuses on offering easy access to healthy, fresh and tasty food. The growth we have achieved in these months shows that even in the midst of the pandemic, consumers validate our proposal as one that is increasingly valid," said Héctor Westerband, president and founder of Acai Express.
He added that "there is an important segment that continues to grow of Puerto Rican consumers who seek a healthier lifestyle."
The chain's next openings and new locations are scheduled for the municipalities of Bayamón, Dorado, Guaynabo, Mayagüez, Ponce, Quebradillas, Río Grande, San Germán, and San Juan.
The most recent openings include new chain restaurants in Añasco, El Escorial and Old San Juan.
Acai Express has placed a particular emphasis on continually renewing its menu, promoting the brand, and evolving the concept of the chain, which now includes restaurants in addition to its food trucks. Continuous growth has allowed the company to adopt new strategies, such as an alliance with Subway Puerto Rico, and launch new concepts, such as the Acai Express Creamery. The latter offers diners a new way to consume açai, incorporating the use of a cold stone to mix fruit flavors with premium ice cream and other ingredients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.