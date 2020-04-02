AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a global research biopharmaceutical company, announced the donation of $35 million to support relief efforts to counter coronavirus (COVID-19).
In the United States, AbbVie funds will be used to support hospitals' health care capacity, as well as to protect the most vulnerable populations by providing access to essential food and supplies.
In Europe, the grant will provide critical equipment and supplies to patients and front-line healthcare workers in the most affected countries.
"AbbVie is making this donation to nonprofits that will have an immediate significant and positive impact on the communities that have been most affected by this unprecedented crisis," AbbVie President Richard A. González said.
AbbVie's donation to the International Medical Corps will increase the capacity of medical care in full emergency rooms in hospitals in the U.S., where they are setting up a total of 20 mobile hospitals to increase the capacity of the most overburdened hospitals.
These mobile field units will allow hospitals to expand their triage and treatment area in existing facilities, improve patient flow, and keep COVID-19 patients separate from other patients.
AbbVie is the only donor that is financing the acquisition of the tents where the mobile hospitals will be with equipment and supplies, as well as the operating expenses of the mobile hospitals until the end of 2020. AbbVie launched the response of the International Medical Corps in U.S. jurisdictions, including Puerto Rico.
The company also provides a donation to Direct Relief, providing equipment and supplies in Europe, as well as Feeding America, protecting vulnerable populations and communities. Added to this is the support to its employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Employee Relief Program of the AbbVie Employee Assistance Fund.
