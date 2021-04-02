The medical device company Abbott Vascular Puerto Rico will receive $2,610,000 in incentives from the Special Fund for Economic Development of the Industrial Development Co. (Pridco) to create and retain jobs, in addition to acquiring machinery and equipment to expand its operations on the Island.
"Pridco granted this incentive to the Abbott company after evaluating the proposal they submitted to expand their operations in Puerto Rico with a substantial investment in machinery and equipment over the next three years," said Manuel Cidre, secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
Cidre explained that Abbott was granted incentives for the retention of more than 400 employees in a period of 5 years, from the start date of the expansion. The incentive will be paid annually, based on the average number of jobs created and/or retained in the completed year. The incentive payment ends 72 months after the start date of the expansion or when the maximum approved amount is disbursed.
The incentives also support Abbott in acquiring machinery and equipment necessary for the expansion of manufacturing facilities. Once the incentives related to equipment have been disbursed, the company has to maintain the operation for five consecutive years from the date of signing the agreement.
"We trust that this support provided by the Government of Puerto Rico to Abbott, a company that has been here for fifty years, will result in greater employability and quality of life in the region. We thank Abbott Vascular Puerto Rico for its commitment to our island," Cidre affirmed.
The manufacturing industry represents 47 percent of Puerto Rico's Gross Domestic Product and directly employs roughly 74,000 workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.