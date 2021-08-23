The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, Spanish acronym) released a Request for Qualification (RFQ) addressed to firms that can assist the government of Puerto Rico to comply with the requirements to obtain and maintain insurance coverage for some government assets, in accordance with the parameters established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero explained that qualified firms must demonstrate their capabilities to support the government in such efforts, including detailing previous experiences in other jurisdictions, in accordance with the applicable federal regulations and the requirements established in the certified fiscal plan for the central government and the corresponding certified budget.
"In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the earthquakes of past years, there is a need to insure, at adequate levels, government assets against possible future natural disasters, and also safeguard the insurance covers provided by FEMA for possible future events. Through this initiative, the government of Pedro Pierluisi wants to continue strengthening the resilience of government assets, and reiterate that Puerto Rico is moving in the same direction as traditionally sophisticated jurisdictions in insurance matters," he said in a missive.
$35 million have been earmarked for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 for the government to develop a sophisticated and comprehensive insurance plan, and also prioritize the different alternatives on how to supplement existing insurance coverage, including a parametric insurance coverage.
The RFQ describes in detail the qualification process, which is available on AAFAF's website. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
