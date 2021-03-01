Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority Executive Director Omar J. Marrero will appear before corporate leaders, sponsors, institutional investors and financiers at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference” to provide a favorable perspective on doing business in Puerto Rico and present the significant accomplishments of the Government of Puerto Rico in the fiscal recovery of the island.
“Puerto Rico has achieved huge financial progress since PROMESA was approved, we restored trust in our island, we took important steps to return to the capital markets while generating exceptional savings as part of Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring. It is important that these investor communities learn firsthand the financial accomplishments of our administration, such as, the benefits of the recent Plan Support Agreement of the Government of Puerto Rico,” the executive director of AAFAF stated.
Marrero is scheduled to participate on March 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Over 1,200 individuals from the most important fund accounts in the United States will attend the global conference, which will include presentations from all industries in the private sector and governments.
