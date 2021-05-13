The executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) Omar J. Marrero announced the new functionalities of the Transparency Portal of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), where citizens may obtain information on the flow of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which are intended to strengthen transparency in the management of these federal funds.
“Our administration is committed to strengthening the public policy of transparency in the effective management of federal funds and is focused on reestablishing Puerto Rico’s credibility before the Government of the United States,” stated Marrero.
He pointed out that, at present, AAFAF has public information on CRF disbursement processes and progress, as well as details of each one of the programs that have been established under the CARES Act. However, in order to disclose additional financial information, the following information has been added to the COR3 portal:
• Summary of the CARES Act with an interactive timeline showing the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stages of the financial assistance funding.
• Details of the 20 financial assistance programs comprising the CRF in Puerto Rico.
• Financial summaries and breakdowns by recipient of the CRF funds that have been allocated and disbursed throughout Puerto Rico.
• Visual and interactive flows of financial assistance, bar graphs and municipal maps detailing CRF funds for Puerto Rico.
• Access to the published program guidelines and frequently asked questions on the CARES Act and CRF funding.
COR3 Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera indicated, “Publishing in our portal the programs available at AAFAF to assist in the crisis caused by the COVID-19 allows us to centralize and facilitate citizens’ searches for this kind of information. At the same time, stakeholders may access updated information on the disaster recovery process lead by the municipalities, government dependencies and nonprofit institutions.”
“We invite all those interested in learning about the progress of CRF disbursements to visit the portal www.recovery.pr and find out about this new functionality that will allow them to obtain all the necessary information on the use and management of CRF funds,” Marrero said.
