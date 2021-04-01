Omar J. Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), announced today that, just like last year, university students may participate in the José M. Berrocal Summer Internship.
AAFAF's Summer Internship is a work and learning space in which students of law, finance, economy, and accounting can acquire theoretic and practical knowledge by working on fiscal and economic projects spearheaded by the agency.
"This initiative by AAFAF provides fertile ground and a dynamic environment for those interested in public administration, as well as in the field of fiscal and financial analysis, to develop skills in the daily tasks of this public corporation. In addition, this situation allows the AAFAF to expose the next generation to issues of great impact and importance in today's Puerto Rico," Marrero stated.
He highlighted that the internship offers the opportunity to participate in conferences with experts from the public and private sectors in finance, budget, economy and public administration areas with an emphasis on the analytical process and decision-making for Puerto Rico's economic development.
The internship is supervised by an executive with a high level of responsibility in core areas of the AAFAF. It lasts eight weeks and takes place between the months of June and July.
The AAFAF will publish the call and application online at www.aafaf.pr.gov. Those who are interested are encouraged by the entity to follow its social media accounts and communication networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.