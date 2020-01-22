While brick and mortar stores continue to close nationwide and Puerto Rico’s emigration rates soar, one young entrepreneur challenged the norm and returned to his native island to open a retail shop in one of the most popular malls in the metropolitan area.

Erik López, 32, moved to Miami while he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in economics, in the hopes of seeking new opportunities academically and professionally. He sold his car and with that money traveled to the buzzing Floridian city, but soon developed a longing for Puerto Rico. López eventually embarked on different ventures back in the U.S. mainland, such as a production company, but he was always waiting for the right opportunity to return to the island.

That opportunity came when two of his friends contacted him while they were in the process of opening the first and only Penguin store in Puerto Rico.

“My father had given me some pieces from Penguin, but I hadn’t paid much attention to the brand. Then, one day, my friends asked me when I would be returning here because I had left the auto industry and I wasn’t enjoying the production company, so I sold that to my partner and decided to return to Puerto Rico,” López told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

They initially considered The Mall of San Juan as the top choice to open the new location, but ultimately settled on Plaza Las Américas in San Juan’s Hato Rey district, the largest mall in the Caribbean and the second-largest shopping center in Latin America.

“The process was much more difficult than I had anticipated. Opening a business in Puerto Rico is not necessarily easy because there are many processes and things here that are more complicated in terms of obtaining permits. But I came here as a blank slate. I came here to focus on what I had to do to open this store,” he said.

Now, over a year later, López affirmed that the store is flourishing and he is eager to release new services and Penguin products.

The menswear store, located on the first floor in the hall next to the JC Penney entrance, is small but pointedly stylish. Some walls are painted in eggshell white and others have a navy blue wallpaper with several accents featuring the brand’s mascot and logo, a small but charming penguin.

The store sells a wide range of items, such as different types of shirts, pants, jeans, shoes, bow ties, socks, ties, belts and even luggage. Different shades of blue are predominant among the clothing items, but there are also vibrant hues of pinks, as well as pastels and tropical-inspired colors.

Some items, such as the brand’s polo shirts with the Penguin logo, might seem similar to other brands, such as Lacoste. López recognized these similarities but pointed out that Penguin also sells products with quirky or unusual patterns. Apart from the traditional gingham, visitors are treated to idiosyncratic motifs, such as pink flamingos, American football balls, champagne glasses or even disco balls and musical symbols.

However, some of these products might be considered costly by some clients. A pair of jeans can cost $85, for example. López recognized this but affirmed that the brand provides high-quality fabrics and materials that ultimately result in an appropriate clothing investment.

Thriving Despite Retail Crisis

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked López if he and his partners took into consideration the dropping rate of retail stores in Puerto Rico and in the U.S. mainland prior to opening the Penguin store.

A 2012 census revealed that there are 293 shopping centers around the island. This reflects a decrease from the 317 venues reported four years earlier in a survey by the Puerto Rico Trade and Export Co. Moreover, brick and mortar stores have seen a steady decline as well due to a growing inclination toward online shopping or eCommerce, in what has been described as the “retail apocalypse” by some economists.

López acknowledged the falling rate of in-store shopping but said that when he studied the brand and its trajectory he concluded that it would be able to support a physical location.

“Not all brands can hold up in a store, but because this brand has a history, and that history can support a store. Emerging brands have difficulty reaching that point where they are able to open a physical store because it is very costly,” he said.

According to López, Penguin was conceived in 1955 and it is a favorite among the Baby Boomer generation, who would wear the brand’s polo shirts as part of their school uniform. Now that the brand has been revived, he has seen a number of clients within that age group who reminisce about the brand’s early days, while enjoying its fun, contemporary look.

Contrary to tendencies reported among major retailers, López said that his Penguin store actually runs out of items due to high demand and he frequently has to purchase more items when clients request them to foment a customized experience.

Personalized Service

In order to ensure the store’s success, López informed that he and his employees offer customers a personalized experience. They currently have a database with the clients’ contact information and they are in the process of offering a membership.

In the meantime, they get to know their customers and their tastes and—in some cases—will personally contact them separately to inform them of upcoming sales, or ask them if they would be interested in specific items so that the store can make the purchase during pre-sales.

López is also in the process of creating a WhatsApp group where residents from other parts of the island—such as the southern or western region—can order items and then the store would send them via mail or delivery. Presently, this service is extended to some customers, but the WhatsApp group would formalize this amenity.

“This is the only Penguin store in Puerto Rico. There are people in Ponce or Mayagüez who call and sometimes visit us, but not always… We want to facilitate the delivery so that they don’t have to travel here, which can be a long route,” López said, adding that he doesn’t intend to rely heavily on eCommerce, but rather seeks to enhance the clients’ experience with the brand.

He noted that the store also caters to international clients, such as in Colombia or the Philippines—places from where they often get requests through social media.

One of the store’s advantages is that it offers products found in both U.S. and Latin American stores, so it is able to provide more versatility and thus sell items to residents of some regions where certain items are not sold. The store also offers occasional discounts to bolster these sales.

“[Social media] is the only [marketing] tool we have because the market in Puerto Rico is different from the U.S. market. A store in the United States won’t necessarily have the same products we do; similar, but not the same. The pieces that are exclusively sold in Latin America cannot be purchased online in the U.S.,” he explained.

Regarding expansion plans, López revealed that he and his partners are considering opening a new Penguin store and are evaluating possible locations, such as Ponce, Mayagüez or Old San Juan. In the meantime, López is focused on optimizing the store’s current services.

“I have to make sure that everything is running smoothly… and then I’ll experiment with opening a new store,” he affirmed.

For more information about the store, visit http://originalpenguinpr.com or call (787) 998-4444. The store can also be found on Instagram as “penguinpuertorico” and on Facebook as “Original Penguin PR.”