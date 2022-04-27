The island has seen astonishing growth in its tourism sector over the past year, especially considering that top destinations like Aruba, the Bahamas, and Miami did not experience similar upturns in their numbers of visitors.
2021 set a record for the highest non-resident visitor spending at $4.5 billion, which was 11% higher than in 2019. In relation to the growing numbers of visitors, the average daily rate for hotels and short-term rentals increased with 15% higher hotel rates and 23% higher short-term rental rates than in 2019.
The Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG – DR) Program funds have supported Discover Puerto Rico’s outreach and marketing efforts in the US, with the goal of supporting disaster recovery activities that will enrich the island’s economic infrastructure, long-term growth, and revitalization.
CDBG-DR-funded media has proven to be effective in its reach. Consumers exposed to the CDBG-DR’s media booked almost one million nights, paying an average of $323 per night - 28% higher than average. Their campaigns have also influenced potential future visitors’ perceptions of the island as an appealing and safe place to visit.
Overall, data collected by Discover Puerto Rico revealed that rental revenue was 90% higher than in 2019. Of course, some of this success comes back to the island as taxes. There was a 115% increase in collections from short-term rental platforms, a 34% increase from hotels without casinos, and a 30% increase from 2019 in total taxes collected.
Puerto Rico’s International Appeal
Sentiments within the international travel market have grown positive as various governments reduce restrictions across Europe. The European market differs from the US in a variety of ways, but a significant factor - that could drive increased tourism to Puerto Rico - is its sizeable vacation allowance, usually around four weeks per year.
Puerto Rico differentiates itself from other Caribbean destinations by the fact that tourism isn’t actually a huge economic driver - it makes up only 7% of the island’s GDP. What this creates, however, is an authentic landscape of stays and experiences that goes far beyond the all-inclusive packages offered by other Caribbean islands.
UK-based travel PR agency Hills Balfour, in collaboration with Discover Puerto Rico, identified the following five trends for 2022: wellness trips, the use of travel agents and tour operators (especially for the Gen-Z demographic), nature-focused trips, cruise vacations, and sustainable travel.
Wellness, in the context of a vacation, describes a trip made with the intention of looking after one’s physical and mental health - something like a yoga or meditation retreat. Similarly, nature-focused trips allow vacationers to disconnect from everyday life and connect to the great outdoors, with hikes, kayak trips, or days spent roaming the beach. Adorned with rainforests, caves, bioluminescent bays, and beaches, Puerto Rico is the optimal place for an outdoors-focused traveler.
Having extensive vacation time translates into longer vacations, allowing for slow travel, the basis of a sustainable vacation. Slow travel is an approach to tourism that emphasizes connecting with local people, culture, food, and music. The emphasis is on having an impactful and educational experience that is sustainable for the environment and ensuring that agency stays in the hands of the local community.
