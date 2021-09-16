Puerto Rico’s short term economic performance is overshadowed by a large cloud of uncertainty, as the island’s government concurrently addresses the impacts of three systemic shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Maria, and the bankruptcy of the central government, says Sergio Marxuach, Center for a New Economy’s (CNE) Policy Director and Editor of the think tank's publication: The CNE Review.
In the analysis released by the specialized newsletter today, Marxuach emphasized that each of these processes generates its own set of risks, which oftentimes can interact in complex ways. “For example, the implementation of fiscal measures to balance the budget could affect the capacity of the state to manage complex projects, while supply chain bottlenecks and inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic may delay Hurricane Maria’s reconstruction efforts,” adds Marxuach.
At a deeper level, however, the analysis concludes that “it is worrisome that economic growth in the short term depends mostly on receiving federal transfers that we do not control. We worry that these expenditures will have a temporary positive impact on the economy that may set back efforts to develop a medium/long-term economic strategy or plan for Puerto Rico.”
Marxuach states that it’s important to avoid that trap and to stay focused on addressing the structural factors that are the root cause of Puerto Rico’s long-term economic stagnation.
