After implementing the new Regional Incentives Program, Puerto Rico farmers will be able to increase and maximize agricultural production on the island, as reported by Agriculture Secretary Ramón González Beiró through Administrative Order 2021-27A.
The Program will have more than $9 million directed to its different sectors, beekeeping, poultry, beef, coffee, swine, fishing, specialized equipment, hydroponics, ornamentals, and small companies with the purpose of encouraging expansion projects or improvements to increase agricultural production.
As informed, interested farmers must submit their applications by Oct. 31.
"We have maintained a firm commitment to all agricultural sectors. We seek to maximize the resources provided by the Department by directing them to our farmers and making the aid accessible to them. We are aimed at achieving a more sustainable agriculture from an environmental, social and economic point of view. Therefore, every dollar awarded in these incentives has to guarantee an increase in the farmer's production. That is our mission," González said.
The secretary added that agricultural companies need to make investments for the acquisition of equipment, the construction of facilities, structures that facilitate management, and optimize tasks on the farms to guarantee the security of growth in the agricultural sector.
Within the group of small businessmen, farmers dedicated to rabbits, goats, and sheep may request incentives for the purchase of animals or equipment; unprecedented incentives for beekeepers and fishermen to purchase equipment; the beef cattle industry for cow belly replacement; the poultry industry, while for the pig industry, the purchase of animals. Also, farmers will be able to request incentives for compost, purchase of trees, new plantings, purchase of fruit production trees, and specialized equipment.
Regarding eligibility, requirements, or more information, farmers can visit the Agricultural Regions located in Arecibo, Caguas, Lares, Naranjito, San Germán, Mayagüez, Utuado, and Ponce, or through the agency website: www.agricultura.pr.
"The call is for the farmers to visit the Offices, orient themselves, verify if they qualify, and apply. We aspire to help them grow the industry and encourage the consumption of local products. That's the mission," González affirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.