Despite financial concerns due to a partially closed economy since mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Puerto Rico consumers have dramatically increased their monthly spending, because per a recent study.
The Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym) held a virtual conference titled, “Behind the Mask,” in which multiple panelists and moderators discussed the 2020 Consumer Behavior Trends report. MIDA conducted the survey between June 9 and 15 with 1,272 participants 18 years and older, from all genders and socioeconomic backgrounds, which revealed that Puerto Rico consumers have increased their spending by 50 percent compared to 2019.
“The pandemic significantly altered consumer purchasing expenses. Proof of this is that 85 percent of the participants declared that their average monthly spending increased. The average reflected a 50 percent higher expense than that found by the 2019 [Consumer Behavior Trends] report,” said Keissa Acevedo, a member of the committee that conducted the study.
Carlos Elizondo, who co-presented the report, “COVID-19’s Impact on Consumption in Puerto Rico,” indicated that consumers’ main concerns were focused on the economy, health and job security. This, in turn, has shifted primary consumption to groceries, hygiene products and news. “It has led people to take measures to have savings, many related to reducing their purchases of clothing or fashion, and reducing their entertainment outside the home,” he said.
“When we begin to understand this new allocation of wallet spending, which is basically all the expenses that people have globally, we can see how entertainment, dining out and clothing — we see a decrease in that wallet spending,” Elizondo added.
Tatiana Irizarry, of Nielsen, revealed that in Puerto Rico, there was strong growth in “mass consumption” baskets during the months of March to May. These saw a growth of 15.2 percent in dollar sales and 11.4 percent in unit sales. This dynamic was mostly driven in the categories of provisions (groceries), nonalcoholic beverages and household toiletries. This dynamic reflects behavior in 129 categories of consumer products that Nielsen follows.
Nielsen’s study, based on a survey of 500 consumers, found that the top growing categories in Puerto Rico were food products, with a 20.7 percent increase, and home products, with a 12.5 percent jump. Within the food category, the most bought items were cake mixes, frozen potatoes, canned meats, frozen pizza, hot dogs, soup, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, cheese, ketchup, ice cream, dry pasta, and butter and margarine. With sanitation products, they were hand sanitizers, cleaning wipes, repellents, bathroom cleaners, batteries, bleaches, insecticides, hand and body liquid soap, all-purpose cleaners, food care, disposable towels, paper towels, hand dish care, sponges and toilet bowl cleaners.
Elizondo explained that, when writing their shopping lists, shoppers are taking more time and care over their meals. Specifically, 59 percent are more conscious about planning meals, 41 percent are spending more time cooking, and 36 percent are taking more time over their meals. Also, nearly three-quarters of consumers are actively looking to save on their grocery bills, of which 34 percent are being more careful shoppers and wasting less, and 30 percent are using a shopping list when going out to buy groceries.
Nielsen’s report concluded that most Puerto Rico residents consume news media regularly — 84 percent check news multiple times a day, 11 percent check once a day, 3 percent check once every two to three days, and 1 percent check less frequently than once a week. The primary outlets used for this consumption are TV news (87 percent) and social media (79 percent), with an overlap on the use of these types of news.
Meanwhile, the MIDA report showcased a rise in online purchases in recent years. In 2018, about 6 percent of respondents indicated having used online services; the figure today is 30 percent. With brick-and-mortar stores closed or gradually reopening by the time the survey was conducted, online shopping has jumped in the past few months.
With many stores now reopened, shoppers are being more exacting about health protocols. “[About] 94 percent of consumers consider it important that establishments carry out hygiene processes against the effects of COVID-19 when visiting,” said Félix Aponte, another member of the committee that conducted the study.
