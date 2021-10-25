The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) announced that it approved an approximately $71 million bond issuance by the Puerto Rico Industrial, Tourist, Education, Medical and Environmental Control Facilities Financing Authority (AFICA by its Spanish acronym) on behalf of Sociedad Española de Auxilio Mutuo y Beneficiencia de Puerto Rico and Hospital Auxilio Mutuo de Puerto Rico.
The Series 2021 bond proceeds will be used to redeem outstanding debt for cash flow savings and to fund 20 healthcare projects at the above referenced institutions.
“Investments in the health care system of Puerto Rico are one of the priorities of the Oversight Board. The approved bond issuance through AFICA helps the hospital have lower financing costs via the tax-exempt debt market,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “The people of Puerto Rico must be able to rely on their hospitals and health care providers to give the care they need.”
The Series 2021 bond proceeds will refund $51.5 million of the Series 2011A bonds and any accrued interest, resulting in significant cash flow savings, according to the FOMB statement. In addition to the approximately $17 million of bond proceeds used for the 20 projects, the two institutions will invest approximately $25 million of their own capital combined in the purchase of new equipment, and $28 million for the construction of a new radiotherapy facility and improve several buildings of the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo’s Hato Rey complex.
AFICA was created in 1977 to issue bonds and loans to finance projects for economic development, health, education, welfare and safety. Only the hospitals, not the Commonwealth and AFICA, are obligated to pay the Series 2021 bonds.
