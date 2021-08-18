The Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidre Miranda, announced today that 7 Eagle Group Caribe ViPR-SOC (7EGC), a technology services company, will be the first "Quantum-Resistant" cybersecurity operation in the United States and Puerto Rico and will be established in the Island starting in the first quarter of 2022.
The company, with an initial investment of more than $6.6 million, expects to create 150 jobs in its first three years of operation and 80 percent of the workforce will be comprised of veterans and military spouses.
7EGC's services will be offered globally from Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (PUPR) facilities and through cloud providers to include tertiary redundancy. The 24/7 monitoring will be handled by "SOC Certified" veterans, ensuring real-time detection of known and unknown attack vectors.
"For Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, cybersecurity companies are more essential than ever in this digital age. At DDEC, we recognize that businesses rely on technology for everything, including inventory, distribution, work schedules, databases, and payroll, among others. Therefore, an organization needs to protect its information and that of its employees. This company is not only addressing that problem but is also supporting the military community by hiring veterans to join the organization," Cidre Miranda said.
The founder and president of 7ECG, Jordie Kern, said, "Innovative technology, veterans and Puerto Rico is the perfect combination to win and contribute to a better world. I have had a long-term relationship with Puerto Rico and its people, and I always wanted to do something impactful like this, and today it has become a reality".
7EGC will establish a Secure Operation Center (SOC) and export services to continuously monitor and update the security structure of its clients' information systems while preventing, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.
The SOC is a support organization for veterans and military spouses that provides specialized training in the cybersecurity sector.
Michael Mangiafico, a local founding partner of 7EGC, stated, "As a business leader, I saw an opportunity to bring this cutting-edge technology to our Island. I am proud to be able to create this innovative space so that our veterans can continue to protect our country." Meanwhile, Carlos Rivera Vélez, also a local founding partner of 7EGC added that "this is a solid step to drive impactful economic development through innovation while positioning our veterans to shine and transcend globally."
Furthermore, PUPR Executive Vice President Ernesto R. Vázquez Martínez stated that "it is an honor for the University to be part of this important and unique endeavor. We are committed to developing innovative and entrepreneurial partnerships with industry while providing our students with a unique opportunity to impact our island and the world."
The 7EGC company will be the first of several companies that will partner with the group and PUPR to develop an Emerging Technology Incubator. This incubator will work with organizations, the DDEC, and the Puerto Rico Science Trust to make Puerto Rico the gateway for emerging technologies to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.