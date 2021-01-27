The Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym) commissioned Inteligencia Económica, a financial analysis firm, to study the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact on the industry.
Per the study's findings, 38 percent of participants in a survey said that their revenues have dropped by more than 50 percent since the beginning of the lockdown in March 2020, while 27 percent said theirs has dropped between 30 and 50 percent.
As for restaurant operations, 50 percent said they remain open throughout the business operation schedule allowed outside curfew, but 35 percent said they are open for fewer hours than permitted.
Moreover, the survey reflects that 65 percent of participants will take between one and two years to recover pre-pandemic sales. If the situation does not improve, 55 percent would consider reducing business hours and 56 percent would slash their workforce.
Likewise, 54 percent of food establishments located in shopping malls have reconsidered their stay on these locations.
96 percent of restaurant owners and managers have invested in disinfection measures to protect both clients and workers. 63 percent said they haven't had positive COVID-19 cases among their employees since the virus was detected in Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, there are other factors that have impacted the island's restaurant industry.
Among these, energy costs take the lead with 82 percent, followed by economic depression with 80 percent, and population drops in third place with 76 percent.
"Without a doubt, the numbers reflected in our study showcase that the restaurant industry is an important economic sector that is deeply battered. Therefore, industry leaders and the government must work together on short-, medium-, and long-term strategies. There needs to be a clear and coherent public policy toward this sector that avoids more job losses and business closures," said economist Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica.
Asore President José Vázquez said that the study "demonstrates the plight of restaurant owners and operators that we have publicly established over the past few months. We definitely need economic relief for our business class with which we can balance the expenses and losses that we have had so far."
For his part, Vázquez affirmed that he maintains constant communication with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce to break down to business owners how the economic stimulus package will be distributed, as soon as it is available.
Asore's leadership expects that these funds will be distributed "as soon as possible" to avoid drastic measures like closures and layoffs.
