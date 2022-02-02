T-Mobile came ahead of the herd of cellular and internet service providers in the U.S. –including industry’s heavyweights AT&T and Verizon– in a recent 5G service and customer satisfaction survey by Speedcheck, an internet performance testing and network diagnostics site.
According to the survey, consumers using 5G service for their internet cellular connection are more satisfied than those who only have access to 4G or 3G connections. The survey’s satisfaction index combined the “very satisfied” and “satisfied” answers of participating customers.
Speedcheck’s survey concludes T-Mobile 5G customers “are more satisfied” with their 5G cellular internet connection than AT&T and Verizon 5G users by a margin of 9.5% and 7.8%, respectively.
Also, T-Mobile’s customers using its 3G/4G connection, which the company still carries, are also more satisfied than customers from the competition. T-Mobile is ahead of Verizon’s 3G/4G experience by 6% and surpasses AT&T by just 2%. The new statistic turns the tables on AT&T and Verizon, who used to be the ones dominating the 3G/4G market.
The Background
When T-Mobile acquired Sprint in April 2020, it brought the major wireless carrier choices from four down to three, but also afforded the company a two-year head-start in the development of the 5G network. The transaction included Sprint’s 2.5Ghz 5G carrier frequency, a so-called “Goldilocks” frequency in the mid-band that offers a fast 5G speed and long range. So, T-Mobile acquired “an excellent 5G service over a wide area” the survey states.
In the meantime, both AT&T and Verizon opted for their low band and 600 and 800Mhz frequencies for their coverage. In the long run, this decision proved to be inadequate because, while the low band frequencies provide a longer range, they don’t support 5G speeds. On the other hand, while high band millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies do provide high 5G speeds, higher frequencies mean limited coverage and does not penetrate walls easily.
But, despite the hurdle, AT&T and Verizon plan to up the ante with investments to reach 75 million and 100 million customers, respectively, by the end of the year, and the recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Aviation Authority decision to allow high-powered C-band frequency near airports is paving the way.
It is still to be seen whether AT&T and Verizon will be able to catch up to T-Mobile and how long it will take.
