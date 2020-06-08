Over a nine-week period, more than 35,000 people in Puerto Rico trained online on the recommendations of the Puerto Rico Occupational Safety and Health Administration (PR OSHA) to work safely in their businesses before starting their reopening after the closing over COVID-19.
"We are proud and pleased with this initiative because we believe that we made a contribution at a momentous moment in our history. Many businesses have suffered a significant economic impact and have incurred considerable expenses to reopen safely. We are pleased to have developed a 100 percent online educational tool that has been useful to thousands of employers in Puerto Rico to restart operations safely and reliably," said Dr. Ián Falú, president of Self Learning Solutions Tech (SLSTECH), which is offering the courses.
Among the categories of employers who took the workshop on protective equipment recommended by PR OSHA are: owners and employees of beauty salons, churches, gyms, professional services offices—such as accountants and attorneys—, as well as restaurants, bakeries, and nail salons, among others.
SLSTECH is a private institution that offers distance professional development courses. It was founded in 2003 by Wisconsin-based Puerto Rican engineers and educators, Ramón Figueroa and Falú. Thousands of local professionals have benefited from continuing education courses in the field of engineering, insurance, pharmacy, nursing, and others that they offer on their platform.
“We continue to offer courses, both to citizens and employers, on prevention against COVID-19 at a minimal cost to defray programming, material and digital tools. Those interested can access our page and separate the course that interests them on the date indicated," Falú said.
The courses are available at www.slstech.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.