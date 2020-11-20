During the fifth day of transition hearings carried out by the government of Puerto Rico, the Secretary of Labor and Human Resources, Carlos Rivera Santiago, highlighted the announcement of a multimillion-dollar disbursement corresponding to the second phase of the "Lost Wages Assistance" program as part of department-led efforts.
“Roughly 25 thousand claimants who receive the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) compensation will receive the retroactive effect of the last three remaining weeks of the special 'Lost Wages Assistance' program administered by FEMA, in which all claimants who received a weekly compensation of one hundred dollars or more would be being paid an additional compensation of $300 for a period of six weeks," Rivera Santiago explained.
The transaction will benefit PUA claimants who have registered through direct deposit, they will see the money reflected in their bank accounts starting next Monday, Nov. 23. He added that the claimants who opt for checks as their preferred method will receive the compensation subsequently.
Moreover, Rivera Santiago explained that in the case of the Regular Unemployment claimants, by provision and regulation of the federal government, they are in the period of "LWA certifications" to also receive compensation. It is estimated that any claimant who certifies their weeks before next Monday and who has registered with direct deposit will receive their payment on Nov. 27.
As part of his presentation before the transition committee, the official acknowledged that the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH by its Spanish initials) received a vertiginous increase of around 1,000 percent in the processing of unemployment claims.
“The average active claims during a normal year are around 56,000. At the moment the DTRH has some 550,871 active claims of which 363,862 correspond to Unemployment Insurance and another 187,009 to Fast PUA. In addition, some 6.4 billion have been disbursed to benefit the unemployed and self-employed. It has been an unprecedented activity for the department," he revealed.
Rivera Santiago stated that, in percentage terms, the DTRH has dealt with 89 percent of its active claims, while 11 percent of claims are in the process of being dealt with.
He said that "much work remains to be done and the agency continues its efforts to identify different alternatives to promptly address pending claims."
As for the PUA, which ends on December 26, the official affirmed he is satisfied with the integration of the Fast PUA platform, effected in late August.
“Certainly, the new platform, being integrated into the Department of the Treasury, validates merchant records and shares tax information, which resulted in a great advance when adjudicating cases with the most precise information, which largely avoids fraud in this federal compensation," he said.
Also, regarding fraudulent efforts, he pointed out that the agency will not stop the investigation work to detect possible fraud to obtain these federal funds.
The agency's fraud unit, working conjointly with the Task Force created between federal and state authorities to identify possible schemes, began an orientation campaign on the eligibility requirements.
“As a result of this work team, the DTRH has recovered nearly $56 million from returned checks from PUA and Regular Unemployment by claimants who did not meet the requirements, checks and money orders from minors who defrauded the previous PUA platform, checks or transfers of government and municipal employees who did not stop receiving their main salary in the midst of the pandemic, among other identified schemes," he added.
