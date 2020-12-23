Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a two-part series exploring the top economic lessons of 2020 and what to expect for 2021. To read the first part, click here.

Whereas 2020 has been a year defined by turmoil, uncertainty, economic downturn and the loss of life due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, economists and top government officials alike project that 2021 will be a year of change and recovery, showcasing once again the resilience of the people of Puerto Rico.

Shortly after the Nov. 3 general elections, Moderna and Pfizer announced that they had each developed a COVID-19 vaccine with over 94 percent efficacy, a revelation that immediately sparked hope on the island as government restrictions to mitigate contagion have grown tighter. Last week, more than 17,800 Puerto Rico residents received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with 21,400 more vaccines to be delivered during the next four weeks. Just two days ago, the government also received 47,500 doses of the Moderna counterpart.

As more people get vaccinated, the economic outlook for 2021 gets progressively brighter, several business leaders and top government officials told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

“The idea is to vaccinate 70 percent of the country as soon as possible; only then will we handle the virus correctly. But I don’t think that closing businesses is the option that the country needs. We must find a way to open them and open them in an orderly fashion, with due consequences if they do not comply,” said Manuel Cidre, founder of Los Cidrines and designated Secretary of Economic Development, calling to reopen the economy gradually as the COVID-19 threat is weakened.

Likewise, Juan Lara, economist and professor of Economics at the University of Puerto Rico - Río Piedras Campus, affirmed that the priority for the incoming year should be “reopening the economy and ensuring that the economy can return to normal without the pandemic getting out of control.”

For his part, Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy —designated by Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi to lead COR3 on Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency in the incoming administration— warned that neither businesses nor the general population should let their guard down concerning the virus now that the vaccine is being distributed in phases.

“I think the subject of the vaccine has brought the country a ray of hope, but that ray of hope cannot be interpreted as [the coronavirus] being over; that ray of hope is precisely the right to begin,” Cidre stated.

Pick-Me-Up for SMEs

Because of the government-imposed restrictions, thousands of small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) are at risk of shutting down permanently, Laboy informed. He estimated that at least 25 percent of these establishments are in peril. As such, economists and business leaders call for an SME-oriented recovery strategy in 2021.

Partial Closures a "Death Sentence" for Businesses Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers warns of severe economic impact

Antonio Rosado, economist and president of VCF Management, Corp., opined that the government must lower the corporate tax rate. “That will allow SMEs to have savings to face the pandemic, the problems with the country’s economy and changes to the cost of energy and water production… That is definitely what we need to be addressing in Puerto Rico’s economy and what we need to address with public corporations and the central government,” he said.

Moreover, Lara pointed to the possibility of more federal incentives as initiatives that will allow businesses to survive and recover in 2021. “First of all, I believe that businesses will need more aid and we hope that now with the [Joe] Biden administration and a person like Janet Yellen in the U.S. Treasury, there will come the second round of pandemic mitigation and [economic] stimulus, and that would come relatively soon. I believe that businesses must remain vigilant to apply to any local or federal mitigation program set in place,” he explained.

Industries to Look Out For

A new economic landscape will also entail greater opportunities for emerging or underdeveloped industries. For instance, Agriculture comprises roughly 1 percent of Puerto Rico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but throughout the pandemic, there has been reported interest in consuming locally sourced products and new agribusinesses have sprouted, such as the island’s first vegan market, produce delivery and curbside pickup services, among others.

“Agriculture is not an emerging industry… but I believe that the fact that it contributes only 1 percent will change and I think that there will be an emphasis on value-added agriculture. That is, food processing, agri-industry, exportation… I think that all of that will be very positive,” Laboy stated. The official also projects a “highly positive” recovery for the construction industry and steady growth for cannabis and hemp, which have gained ground since the medicinal use for cannabis was legalized under the Alejandro García Padilla administration.

The secretary also underscored innovative and technologically-minded industries. “Add the tech aspect, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), the blockchain, everything related to cloud computing; I think those will make a lot of noise. Also, the issue of renewable energy, which I believe will finally take off by provision of public policy because we have to achieve goals in this transformation of the electric system,” he said, listing eSports and fantasy leagues as well.

Additionally, Laboy projects the growth of the sharing economy, a model defined as collaborative consumption whereby consumers rent goods and services among themselves. “I believe there is lots of space to boost sectors associated with the sharing economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rosado pointed to Opportunity Zones and the initiative to attract pharmaceuticals as key developments that - if seized appropriately - will bolster the economy. To achieve this, however, he said that the island’s infrastructure is in dire need of repair and the costs of water and electricity services must be reduced.

“As we improve and reduce the infrastructure costs, we become more competitive and we can attract all sorts of companies to Puerto Rico. So, we must find a way for that to continue and to move toward that direction and seize the incentives by the federal government to maintain Puerto Rico out of the tax system and, in that sense, receive a subsidy,” Rosado explained.

Likewise, Lara said that in 2021, the island must take charge of the federal government’s intent to reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if an over-reliance on foreign companies to boost manufacturing could eventually lead to another financial disaster such as that experienced after the elimination of Section 936 from the U.S. Tax Code. He responded that such an event would be unlikely because the federal government “doesn’t have neither the environment nor disposition to adopt an incentive as strong as the benefit under Section 936,” he affirmed.

Saving Tourism

As discussed in the first installment of this series, tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

General concern among citizens paired with severe restrictions on the governor’s executive orders have critically damaged the multiple sectors that comprise tourism in Puerto Rico and some of these are not expected to take off next year, such as air travel, which is not projected to rebound until 2023, as reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

“I believe that there will need to be a rescue plan for tourism, a special plan, because we have always said that tourism should play a more important role in Puerto Rico’s economy and we are now in danger of much of that sector being permanently affected by the pandemic,” Lara said.

Joaquín Bolívar, president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) and the San Juan Water & Beach Club in Isla Verde, stated that 2021 will be a year of recovery for the industry, not profits.

“There is talk that the vaccine could bring some type of normality by the end of summer next year, but from here till then, that’s nine to 10 months. In these next nine to 10 months, the government - with the significant number of federal funds it has received - must put them to good use. Among those things is compensating for the damages the restrictions caused,” he asserted.

Asked how locals and travelers alike could be swayed to visit the island and support its tourism industry, Bolívar bets on Discover Puerto Rico to develop a robust marketing strategy to attract visitors and deliver the message that the industry is enforcing detailed health protocols for customers and employees.

As for the Tourism Co. (PRTC) —recently designated under the umbrella of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce — and the central government as a whole, Bolívar urged them to provide economic support to offset the losses. Specifically, he called for the government to distribute the remaining $50 million for tourism under the federal CARES Act. “All hotels must protect one another because, on the contrary, we would all sink,” he said, highlighting unity amid these trying times.