The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has issued its 2021 Economic Outlook report, and while there is still much uncertainty in Puerto Rico’s economic recovery, there are bright spots on the horizon.
The positives include the availability of vaccines against COVID-19 for the general population and the effectiveness of distribution logistics; the latest round of federal stimulus funds approved by Congress; and citizen cooperation with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Puerto Rico government’s various executive orders.
However, in the long-term, Puerto Rico remains challenged by economic and demographic decline. For example, the extent of “scarring” in the Puerto Rico economy is a key concern, particularly on its young people, according to FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, who gave an overview of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Puerto Rico during the Oversight Board’s latest public meeting.
Based on U.S. Labor Department data, on average, the job recovery for Puerto Rico has been slower than for the mainland United States, she pointed out. “In Puerto Rico, 46 percent of the jobs lost in April were recovered by October, compared to 67 percent in the U.S., with leisure and hospitality one of the hardest hit sectors in Puerto Rico.”
The sector lost about 43 percent of its employment in April, the equivalent of around 35,000 jobs. By October, 41 percent of these lost jobs were recovered in Puerto Rico, versus 67 percent for the same time period in the U.S.
Trade, transportation and utilities lost about 42,000 jobs in April and recovered 69 percent of these by October. This compares to a recovery of 82 percent of the lost jobs in the mainland U.S.
Meanwhile, construction lost about 10,000 jobs in April and recovered 54 percent of these by October. This compares to 126 percent in the mainland U.S.
Jaresko also noted that the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association’s internal surveys and estimates suggest that 25 percent of restaurants will permanently close due to the pandemic, which may represent the loss of 30,000 jobs.
Younger Workers Most Affected
The impact of young workers has been particularly difficult, as they are now in a more vulnerable position prior to the pandemic. “Unemployment is structurally higher for younger workers in Puerto Rico… as they face a labor market further weakened by the pandemic,” she indicated. “Research shows this may have long lasting impacts in their career development and income. This may also further accelerate outmigration of Puerto Rican youth.”
In January 2020, before the pandemic hit Puerto Rico, unemployment rates for young adults were already high: 35.8 percent for those 16-19 years old; 27.1 percent for those 20-24; and 16.2 percent for those 25-34, according to the FOMB report. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for those ages 35-44 was 5.6 percent; 4 percent for those 45-54; and 4.4 percent for those 55-64.
Thus, the long-term prospects for a shrinking economy and population remains a key challenge for the island. Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index (EAI) continues to decline, as does its population. In October, the island’s EAI fell by 6.4 percent in October when compared to the previous year, while it increased by 0.4 percent in a month-on-month basis, according to the latest report by the Economic Development Bank. At the same time, the population – now at 3.2 million, based on 2019 U.S. Census figures – is expected to continue dropping at a rate of roughly 10,000 people a year, due to outmigration and low birth rates.
With this in mind, Jaresko underscored the importance of supporting local businesses, to help boost the economy and create jobs. The Oversight Board’s latest survey, in which 649 mainly small businesses participated, shows the deep effect of the pandemic on Puerto Rico’s businesses: almost half of the businesses laid off or furloughed employees, or reduced work shifts, and almost 60 percent said the pandemic reduced demand for their products or services. Half of the respondents said they will need financing, including loans or grants to re-open, and more than 40 percent said they need to re-design their business logistics or require technical expertise for their business to adjust to the new economic reality.
The results also underscore how important it is for the Puerto Rico government to implement ease of doing business reforms and digitize services, Jaresko indicated. During the last six months, only 25 percent of respondents said they could obtain services from the government online, and more than half said they had a bad service experience. Respondents rated services and systems for registering a property, obtaining a permit and paying taxes as “difficult” to “very difficult.”
FOMB’s Goals for 2021
The Oversight Board’s overall goal continues to be getting Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy, which requires the government to enact various reforms, such as those to make the island more business friendly, and to reach various debt-restructuring accords with creditors.
“The commonwealth has been in bankruptcy for four years and it’s time it gets out of bankruptcy. Everybody agrees with that,” FOMB Chairman David Skeel. “I am hopeful that we can reach agreements with the creditors and the other interested parties that will be consensual as possible, have as much support as possible, and all of the effective parties, including the governor and the Legislature will agree.”
Jaresko outlined five key areas that the Oversight Board will focus on in 2021. First would be working to ensure that the government’s audited financial statements are published in a timely manner for budgetary compliance and capital markets access. “Best practices call for audited financial statements to be published no later than 180 days after the end of each fiscal year,” she said, adding that the government’s delays in doing so are “unacceptable and inconsistent with the requirements under Promesa, referring to the federal law that governs the island’s bankruptcy process.
Second would be implementing the structural reform priorities for the government. These include introducing Nutritional Assistance Program work/volunteer requirement for beneficiaries; creating workforce development programs; education reform in areas such as curricular reform to support virtual learning and “distributing the necessary technology tools” and invest in online learning infrastructure; and a host of ease of doing business reforms, with an emphasis on streamlining permits to promote business activity.
Third would be enacting fiscal measures to improve agency efficiencies, such as “reducing excess in the front and back office headcount” in various agencies, including Corrections, Economic Development and Commerce and Tourism; and consolidate services across municipalities to improve services and reduce costs, especially in garbage disposal and maintenance of roads and buildings.
Fourth would be following through on the rollout of disaster aid funding for the island, as it relates to recovery from Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes earlier this year. Of note would be funding obligated from FEMA and the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grants. According to the FOMB, $144 million for permanent work has been disbursed by FEMA since January 2020, while of the $10 billion authorized under CDBG-DR, around $3.2 billion has been obligated.
Fifth would be following through on the “spending status” of the coronavirus relief funds that Puerto Rico received under the federal CARES Act. The island has been allocated $2.241 billion in various funding categories and as of Dec. 10, $1.151 billion had been disbursed. According to the FOMB, 48.6 percent of the $2.241 billion is still remaining in such areas as Private Sector Payroll Protection, Tourism Industry Assistance; and COVID-19 Testing and Contract Tracing.
There has been delays in the healthcare expenditure, as the government has only spent $3.6 million, or 0.9 percent of the $393 million total healthcare capital-expenditures budget, as of Nov, 15, the Oversight Board said. The delays have been attributed to the fact that most projects are still being revised by the Puerto Rico Health Department and many municipalities have newly elected mayors, which have delayed the process of signing the memorandums of understanding to disburse the funds to health centers.
From what I read it would seem like there are no manufacturing activities in Puerto Rico or that production is not important. I hear the expression create more jobs, but what about jobs generating wealth and adding value by providing a product or service that can be exported or that can at least reduce imports and that can bring in more primary income to the island or at least reduce the loss of money. I believe that the focus should be on changing policies to promote and develop the kind of economic activity that adds value and provides primary income (new money) for the island and wealth. Manufacturing, agriculture and exporting services and reducing imports by substituting these with local products. It seems that everything is moving in the opposite direction to promote an economy based on imported products and commerce and consumption with no one being told that they should have savings which is not sustainable but creates some jobs and a bankrupt and poor territory. It should be an outrage that policies promote that about 90% of what is consumed in food in Puerto Rico is imported and that every year Puerto Rico keep having net loss in manufacturing operations. New policies that address the situation are needed.
