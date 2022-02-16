Last 2021 was a record year for tourism on the island.
According to Discover Puerto Rico, revenue from lodging surpassed $1 billion in 2021, a 37% increase from 2019’s record. As a result, $98 million was collected in revenue from taxes on short-term rentals. The past decade averaged $66 million annually from the same tax.
Visitors arrivals to the island also increased. Aerostar Airport Holdings found that 4.84 million passengers arrived at San Juan’s airport in 2021, 2.6% higher than in 2019. These visitors are also staying longer. Representing a 5% increase from 2019, visitors stayed in Puerto Rico for an average of 4.6 days, according to the firm Arrivalist.
As jobs became remote, or hybrid, people took advantage of the opportunity to truly work from anywhere. Airbnb’s rentals offer unique and individual options for an experience outside of traditional hotels. The firm announced that over 92% of hosts in Puerto Rico are based on the island and 26% even rent out spaces in their own homes.
The autonomy that Airbnb provides each of its hosts results in benefits for their communities. 99% of hosts surveyed responded that they recommend local restaurants, cafes, stores, cultural sites, and attractions to their guests, who spend an average of $300 per day in total at these destinations, according to Airbnb data.
“These records in visitor arrivals, accommodation revenues, and collections were achieved even though the start of 2021 was slow due to the COVID pandemic. Today, a year later, the Omicron variant similarly impacts us. However, we are in a better position than last year. Data suggest that the industry already experienced the worst part of the Omicron effect on the occupancy rate. On the week of January 16, the industry started showing signs of a bounce back,” said Alisha Valentine, director of Research and Analysis at Discover Puerto Rico.
Trends for 2022
Destination Analysts, an independent research firm that surveys American travelers weekly, reported that 93.3% of Americans plan to take a leisure trip in the next 12 months as a result of heightened optimism regarding the pandemic’s course and their ability to travel safely. Meanwhile, 37.3% of people planning a vacation for Spring Break chose beach destinations.
With a “live anywhere” trend ignited by the pandemic, travel is changing. Airbnb identified the following three trends as people find new places to work from and explore: People will spread out and stay for weeks or months, more people will go live abroad or travel for an entire summer, more people will become digital nomads, and cities will compete to attract these mobile remote workers by changing visa and tax rules.
