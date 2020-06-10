The 2020 hurricane season officially began over a week ago and yet there have already been three named storms in the Atlantic, the latest of which was Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall in Louisiana a few days ago.
This year, the hurricane threat is being compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which is complicating matters further. Of particular concern to many is how possible evacuations and shelters can be managed safely in the new normal of social distancing and using personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks.
Disaster preparedness and responses are decidedly different this year and may well have changed forever. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says that as with every hurricane season, the need to be prepared is critically important this year. The advice now is to include face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers in our emergency packs.
“Social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place, including what is in your go-kit, evacuation routes, shelters and more. With tornado season at its peak, hurricane season [in effect], and flooding, earthquakes and wildfires a risk year-round, it is time to revise and adjust your emergency plan now,” said Carlos Castillo, acting deputy administrator for resilience at FEMA.
“Natural disasters won’t wait, so I encourage you to keep COVID-19 in mind when revising or making your plan for you and your loved ones, and don’t forget your pets,” he added.
An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center. NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 13 to 19 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).
By contrast, an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
FEMA’s New Hurricane Preparedness Plans
To address the challenges of managing disaster response and recovery efforts during this year’s hurricane season, FEMA released the “COVID-19 Pandemic Operational Guidance for the 2020 Hurricane Season” to help emergency managers and public health officials best prepare for what may occur.
FEMA said that it will conduct most of its work virtually this year, including processing storm damage claims. Travel will be limited for its staff. In the case of evacuation plans and establishing shelters, social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be required.
Before entering a shelter, evacuees will be screened for the coronavirus. Those who test positive or are considered to be likely cases, will be placed in designated isolation areas. Social distancing will be followed in terms of the sleeping arrangements for evacuees, as well as designated areas for distribution and eating areas. Meals will not be served buffet style; rather, evacuees will be served boxed food.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, testing before entering shelters was confirmed by Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González. “When the person arrives at a shelter, they are screened so that there is no chronic and acute condition,” he said, noting that these individuals will also be asked about COVID-19 incidences or contact with infected people.
If the first serological test — which detects virus antibodies — is positive, the molecular test will be ordered “to guarantee that the person is not actively ill.”
At least 288 shelters islandwide have been identified that will be able to house around 40,000 people, including the six-foot spacing recommended to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. At the peak after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, there were 15,000 people in shelters. Other shelters are being identified throughout Puerto Rico, including in the southern zone, where schools were destroyed by the seismic activities that ravaged the zone earlier this year.
Prepa Says Lessons Learned From Maria
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) Executive Director José Ortiz has also been making the rounds and stating his case that the system is strong and no longer fragile. “We are better prepared. We are going to prepare for a hurricane equal to Maria to be able to compare,” he said. For starters, he noted that today, Prepa counts on an inventory in materials of more than $131 million compared with the $22 million it had before Maria struck.
He added that Prepa’s north-south transmission system, which was severely damaged by Maria, is much more robust today and can now withstand sustained winds of 140 miles per hour and gusts of up to 170 miles per hour
Instead of many people waiting around 11 months for power to be restored to their homes and businesses, Ortiz said that in the event of a major hurricane today, Prepa could have electricity restored islandwide in about two-and-a-half months. “If an event similar to Maria happened today, I don’t see family without electricity beyond two-and-a-half months. I believe that everyone [can have energy again] within that period rather than almost a year,” he said.
“We have the equipment, we have the inventory, we have a much better built north-south system. We hired two companies that will help us on the transmission lines for untangling and cutting back vegetation, which was the main problem behind the blackouts back then,” Ortiz noted. During a public hearing at the Legislature, he indicated that the contracts for pruning vegetation totaled $50 million.
Besides Prepa staff, the utility also has agreements with the American Public Power Authority and the New York Public Authority to immediately send brigades to Puerto Rico, should they be required in a disaster.
The Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla, which was severely damaged by the January earthquakes, should be up and running by Aug. 14.
“This hurricane season is unique and atypical, and requires taking additional steps to ensure our people’s safety, as we continue our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wanda Vázquez said. “But no matter how better prepared the government is, we must remember that we all have to have our individual and family plan, taking into account the effects of a hurricane in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
CNE: ‘Keeping me up at Night’
Center for a New Economy (CNE) President Miguel Soto Class said thinking of a possible hurricane hitting Puerto Rico this year keeps him up at night. The island’s battered economy, which has already been hit twice this year with the recent earthquakes and now COVID-19; the thousands of people who have lost their jobs in recent months to the coronavirus; and the many people who are in less than “optimal health,” many of them elderly, are among his top concerns.
“Even FEMA is stretched out thinner than ever before as it has to deal with COVID-19 activity in all 50 states at once. Already the agency is letting states and municipalities know that they will be providing more of their aid ‘virtually,’ which is particularly worrying for us, as Puerto Rico lost all communications and Internet capacity for months after Maria,” he said.
As an island, the supply chain is particularly important for rescue and relief operations, he indicated.
Reflecting on the lessons Puerto Rico needed to learn from Maria, Soto Class said that we should not mistakenly prepare for the last war.
“Next time would bring a different trajectory. Next time we would have enough water. Next time people would stock up on their insulin. It would be other challenges that would test us. And indeed, that has been the case.
“Now perhaps instead of water, our most critical supply may be masks and PPEs. Instead of generators, it may be hand sanitizers and hygiene products. Whatever it is, we need to prepare and we need to be ready,” he said.
