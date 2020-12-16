Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-part series exploring the top economic lessons of 2020 and what to expect in 2021.
As 2020 comes to a close, leaders in Puerto Rico’s economic sectors reflect on the challenges endured throughout the year as a result of the earthquakes that damaged the island’s southwestern region and the COVID-19 pandemic. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL discussed with several experts the most important economic lessons learned throughout this unusual and challenging year, as well as noteworthy events and highlights.
Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy -designated by Gov. elect Pedro Pierluisi as the next secretary of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3)--affirmed that the greatest lesson learned is that both the public and private sectors must now factor in health emergencies such as the current coronavirus pandemic to determine their resilience and rebound strategies.
“Now, it’s not enough to prepare ourselves for hurricanes or earthquakes; it’s not enough to provide stability amid an abrupt political change. Now, we must also understand that as a society, as an economy, as a government, we must provide certainty that we are ready for the next pandemic… that is now part of our emergency management and recovery plans,” he said.
Economists Antonio Rosado and Juan Lara agreed that the pandemic further exposed Puerto Rico’s fragile economy and the local government’s alleged inability to respond appropriately to a resulting health emergency. “The lack of planning and a government that has any sense of the country’s economic development, that can adapt the political and economic decisions to that reality — those have been the most terrible things to have happened to Puerto Rico in 2020,” Rosado said.
Likewise, Lara, who teaches Economics at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) — Río Piedras Campus, underscored the need for a “government with a healthy fiscal situation” to have the ability to respond to an emergency.
Joaquín Bolívar, president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) and the San Juan Water & Beach Club in Isla Verde, summarized these sentiments as “expect the unexpected.”
Another revelation, according to the two economists, is that the U.S. government was crucial in managing both the seismic events reported last January and the pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated the recovery funds to the areas affected by the earthquakes, while last March, Congress approved the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus under which Puerto Rico was allocated $10 billion to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.
Without this federal aid — including the Payment Protection Program (PPP) for businesses, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and loans offered by the Small Business Administration (SBA) — the present scenario would be far dimmer, they argued.
“If it weren’t because we have support from the federal government, the government of Puerto Rico would not have been able to do virtually anything with the earthquake emergency or the COVID emergency because it is a government that lacks resources, a government that is under a bankruptcy process, and a government that has a stagnant economy that has been in decline for years,” Lara said. “I think there is a very important lesson there.”
Criticism of Executive Orders
While economic stimulus funds allowed for a temporary relief to businesses and individuals alike, the extended increase in coronavirus cases, paired with strict executive orders on citizens and the private sector, have been detrimental to various economic sectors.
Laboy acknowledged that 3,186 businesses in Puerto Rico are at high risk of closing permanently because their operations are either banned or heavily restricted under the governor’s executive orders.
The secretary also informed that nearly 70,000 jobs have been lost compared to last year. Many of these job losses have occurred with small businesses, many of which are in the tourism and related hospitality sectors.
Along that line, Bolívar noted that several PRHTA associates have expressed fear of closure in the near future. Enforcing a lockdown on Sundays, banning alcohol sales on the weekends and starting the islandwide curfew at 8:30 p.m. is, in his opinion, “catastrophic” for both the tourism and restaurant industries.
Moreover, he denounced that the local government was supposed to have distributed an additional $50 million to the tourism industry in November, but has repeatedly claimed deficiencies with the Treasury Department’s SURI system, which administers tax revenues, to issue these federal funds.
“The government keeps imposing additional restrictions and asking for the private sector’s collaboration and sacrifice. However, they are not giving us aid to compensate for the losses and revenue drops caused by the restrictions that they have implemented,” he added, but said there aren’t any loss estimates available at the moment.
Speaking on the executive orders, Rosado opined that these are devoid of economic and health metrics to justify the restrictions. The economist pointed to an alleged riff caused between the health and economic sectors throughout the coronavirus pandemic, in which the government supposedly prioritized the former. “The government never listens to the private sector; the government is completely out of sync with the private sector,” he claimed.
By contrast, Lara said that the government held good communication with the private sector through the governor’s Economic Task Force, in which he served, and that the provisions contained in the executive orders were necessary to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Like other interviewees, though, he agreed that some measures — particularly those on restaurants and retailers — “could have been developed differently.”
Game Changers in the Public Sector
The private sector wasn’t the only one to face drastic changes in 2020. Earlier this year the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) signed a public-private partnership (P3) deal with LUMA Energy to handle the agency’s energy transmission and distribution. Rosado affirmed that this passing of administrative responsibilities will enhance the island’s energy system, using as an example the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Highway 22, which are administered by private entities, thanks to P3s.
Meanwhile, last month government officials confirmed that the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) will serve as a subsidiary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), rather than a stand-alone agency, starting sometime in the first quarter of 2021. This news was met with mixed reactions.
Bolívar, for instance, asserted that the PRHTA is against this new model because it “takes away the [PRTC’s] power to work on various coordination matters that will have to be done through the secretary of Economic Development.”
He added that the PRHTA is concerned that the island’s tourism development will remain impaired by the lack of a Cabinet member focused on taking decisions to boost the industry, although he is hopeful that Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) will make up for this transition.
Likewise, Lara expressed skepticism over the announcement. “It’s not necessarily a bad idea for all activities of economic development to be under an umbrella, but the experience that we’ve had in Puerto Rico, unfortunately, is that these umbrellas have not worked very well because it is difficult for them to coordinate the different activities,” he remarked.
For his part, Rosado stated that there is too much emphasis placed on independent agencies rather than the efficient use of available resources, adding the local government is already large as is.
“Every time a problem surfaces [the government] creates an agency; that is not the way to solve problems because there aren’t enough resources to address all the problems… We must be efficient with the resources available and address the problems that we can solve,” he said.
The Key to Business Resilience
Despite the economic hardships of 2020, a number of businesses have remained resilient amid the adversity and persevered through ingenuity. According to Laboy, the nature of certain sectors gave them an edge in terms of preparedness, such as manufacturing, exports, information technology and agriculture. But out of those establishments under affected industries, some have prevailed by incorporating new business models.
The secretary of Economic Development underscored innovation as a key element to business resilience. For instance, some restaurants are offering outdoor dining options to maneuver around the occupancy limit of 30 percent in their dining rooms, and various types of enterprises are providing their products via delivery services through any of the growing courier platforms available, curbside pickups or shipping.
Of course, adaptability is not an option for all commercial establishments. However, Rosado indicated that federal aid was pivotal for resilience and for businesses to retain employees. Moreover, he highlighted the expansion seen in some economic sectors.
“We are talking about many contributions from the highly active federal government, a highly active private sector and many enterprises channeling Puerto Rico products to export to the U.S. [mainland],” he said.
“Puerto Rico has endured crisis after crisis and the truth is that to be a merchant, an entrepreneur in Puerto Rico is the stuff of heroes because it has been struggle after struggle. That speaks highly of our capacity as a people,” Laboy affirmed.
