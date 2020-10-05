Parallel18, program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), once again raises the standards of business support by carrying out its traditional DemoDay with a generation composed entirely of Puerto Rican companies that presented their business proposals and their achievements through the Zoom platform. This is the first generation whose curriculum was entirely virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The participants of this generation were: Raincoat, an insurance policy maker; LabbGo, a platform for health services and logistics; Guardian Systems, a video analytics platform; Homebase, a market where users can find their next home; Fitverz, provides employees access to wellness programs by increasing their participation and tracking the impact on their performance and ROI; Tasty Smart, delicious gluten-free and vegan cookies; Dealer App Center, an application for the automotive industry; Strain, an application for the cannabis industry; Beauty911, an on demand beauty services at the comfort of your home; EventRay, a conference registration and virtual event platform; Barras Jabón Artesanal, a store targeted to soap lovers; Outcome Project, a data science company that provides solutions that transform complex data into an easily accessible, up-to-date metrics; and The Pop’D Shop, natural sparkling fruit waters.
“The entrepreneurs of this generation have gone through exceptional times, adapting to it and continuing with their growth,'' said Eduardo Padial, Operations Director at parallel18. "This generation is very special because in addition to the fact that they are all Puerto Rican, many had to adjust to the pandemic’s new reality in order to operate and offer their services."
“In this Gen. 8 DemoDay, we met 13 visionary and resilient entrepreneurs, who kept their commitment to learn how to export and expand their business concept. In a 20-week period, they faced challenges that other generations did not have, such as the pandemic we are experiencing. These challenges motivated their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit; and served as catalyst for setting new goals,” stated Lucy Crespo, PRSTRT CEO.
Sebastián Vidal, Chief Innovation Officer of the organization, stated: “As parallel18 previous generations, this one has strong and resilient entrepreneurs facing a new reality, and that makes them unique and at the same time it makes our diverse family program stronger. These entrepreneurs value Puerto Rico as a growing market for their products and services while, at the same time, explore new opportunities outside the island to keep growing.”
This is the second virtual DemoDay. It was a very dynamic format. Each participating startup had 4 minutes to virtually present their proposals. They also had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A panel with mentor and investor, Gino Villarini, founder and president of Aeronet.
In order to support these companies, once again, the event held the People’s Love Award with the attendees vote which offers cash prizes. The first prize was for Barras Jabón Artesanal who won $ 2,000; the second prize was awarded to Tasty Smart and the third prize to Dealer App Center, they both won $ 1,000. For more information regarding parallel18 visit: parallel18.com
Access startups e-book in the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r5DidXaN25mp3aIjjEQFatJcQLYlzZvl/view?usp=sharing
