The Alliance for the Economic Development of Puerto Rico, founded and directed by Rodrigo Masses, who is also president of Synergi Partners PR, held a round table with 12 emerging companies from the pharmaceutical industry that are interested in establishing or have chosen Puerto Rico for operations.
“The objective of this round table was to get to know the companies that are considering or have chosen Puerto Rico for their growth, their projects and challenges, and what motivates them to select our island. We wanted to provide the appropriate forum to discuss their vision of development, as well as to know the areas of opportunity that we have as an island to attract and retain these industries that see us as an option to develop and establish their operations,” Masses said.
Among the important points discussed, the companies agreed that establishing themselves in Puerto Rico represents added value. The island has exceptional talent trained and experienced in the pharmaceutical industry as well as the ideal ecosystem for the development of the industry, Masses indicated. As a U.S. commonwealth, U.S. laws and the dollar also apply to Puerto Rico, which provides the island with a “privileged location” and access to global markets.
Organizers also noted that Puerto Rico has a long history in the production of pharmaceutical drugs that has created a great deal of local knowledge and expertise. These include contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that have the capability to manufacture finished products in large volumes, and a well-educated workforce.
However, challenges remain for Puerto Rico. Among the challenges mentioned to continue the development of the industry are high energy costs and reliability, as well as possible changes in U.S. tax laws that could impact Puerto Rico, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, research and development (R&D) infrastructure, and access to investment capital.
“We want to carry the message that there is a great opportunity for economic development for the island, as well as possible solutions for the health and well-being of humanity. The [pharma] industry needs the support of both the government and private investors to carry out this great task,” said Elizabeth Plaza, a member of the Alliance.
Romark’s Advances in COVID-19 Treatment
During the event, Marc Ayers, CEO of Romark, presented a case study on their experiences in Puerto Rico, as well as R&D advances in the development of pharmaceutical drugs in the field of infectious diseases. Currently, Romark, which has local facilities in Manatí, is awaiting U.S. approval for the first oral tablet available to treat COVID-19. The approval of this product may represent a “game changer” in the treatment of this terrible infection, especially given the current variants and the slow vaccination process in many countries, Ayers indicated.
Based on the findings of several clinical trials, Romark is seeking Emergency Use Authorization on its NT-300 release tables from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“Given the enormous toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued public health risk, we are pleased that these clinical trial results show a compelling reduction in progression to severe COVID-19 with early NT-300 treatment,” said Jean-François Rossignol, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical and scientific officer of Romark.
“Along with vaccines and treatments for severe illness, oral treatments that can be administered outside of a hospital setting to effectively reduce disease progression are urgently needed. Our results compare favorably with therapeutics that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization for use in a hospital setting in patients at high risk of developing serious COVID-19,” he added.
