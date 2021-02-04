Zoho Corp., a global technology company, announced its strategic alliance with Mastercard, a multinational payment technology company, joining its digital acceleration platform, Digital Allies (Aliados Digitales), while promoting joint actions to boost the technological development of small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in Latin America and the Caribbean.
SMEs using Mastercard's Digital Allies platform can establish and expand their online presence, make use of digital tools, protect their electronic transactions, market their products in virtual stores, and access trainings, tutorials and other free online resources. This initiative is supported by several tech-related organizations, which offer their portfolios with exclusive discounts and benefits for Mastercard customers.
“Being part of Mastercard’s Digital Allies is an effective way for small businesses—who have been hit hard during the pandemic—to learn about specific digital tools that can support them in their recovery,” said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist for Zoho. “As long as these companies support their proposals in cloud technologies, they will be able to undertake new projects with controlled costs, and without exposing the privacy and security of their data.”
“As the pandemic evolves, we at Mastercard are exploring new ways to leverage our assets and partnerships to enrich the Digital Allies platform further, and support SMEs as they grow their online presence,” said Daniel Acosta, VP of Commercial Products for Mastercard LAC. “We are proud to partner with Zoho to help SMEs take the digital leap through cutting-edge technologies and educational content."
As part of this alliance, Zoho will offer an exclusive 25% discount on all its products to new users in Latin America who purchase them using Mastercard’s business credit cards. The agreement includes all of the company’s specialized applications and packages, regardless of the number of licenses organizations purchase.
Likewise, Mastercard and Zoho will offer digital resources and specialized content to help SMEs in Latin America enter the digital world appropriately. In this case, Zoho and Mastercard will work on contents to help SMEs take advantage of the digital world’s opportunities to increase their productivity, market their products, and offer secure electronic payment alternatives to their customers, among other functions.
Part of Zoho’s strategy to mitigate the damage caused by the pandemic in the region is to guide companies into the digital world in a safe manner through its business tools. “We realize that the market and businesses cannot wait for everything to return to ‘normal’ before continuing their activities,” said Vegesna.
Last November, Zoho presented the study “Appropriation of New Technologies in Latin American Companies during COVID-19 and Perspectives for 2021.” It shows that 72% of companies acquired new technological tools during the pandemic. These tools allow them to maintain their activities in the cloud regularly, implement remote work models, and ensure the safety of employees needing to work onsite at their facilities.
Zoho’s study also showed a strong preference for cloud applications that help perform document collaboration (37%), project management (21%), and HR management (13%).
