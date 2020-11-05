Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy announced the support that the Film Industry Development Program (PDIC) granted to the production of Bravas, a YouTube Originals series produced by Cinema Giants, fully developed in Puerto Rico in 2019.
"We are very pleased with this important announcement for 222 [local] talents who worked on this series. With a gross budget of over $6.5 million, this production was very beneficial for the Puerto Rican economy as it resulted in direct and indirect jobs, sales, hotel nights, among other issues," Laboy said.
For his part, the series executive producer and director, Jessy Terrero, said: “I am very grateful to Puerto Rico for allowing me to film this series and make it as authentic as possible. It was a pleasure to be able to work with such a talented group of artists and an incredible team from the island."
The plot of Bravas, the YouTube Originals series, revolves around a group of youth who live in Puerto Rico and dream of dedicating themselves to Latin music and the stories that pass in their attempt to achieve it.
The story takes place within the world of urban music in Puerto Rico.
