Twenty-five new Puerto Rican companies run and created by children between the ages of 9 and 12 now exist thanks to the SEEDS business development program of the nonprofit Friends of Puerto Rico.
The group of approximately 100 students, who will receive their graduation diploma from the program on July 30 through a virtual ceremony, became the first group to complete the courses that seek to raise the first generation of entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.
"We are happy to see this group of young people creating their companies using local products to improve their communities," said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico, explaining that the main mission of the organization is to create a sustainable economy for Puerto Rico through entrepreneurship.
Within the group of companies created by the children's group, there are several innovative business concepts such as Nutratierra Viequense, creating compost and selling organic eggs; Bizcup, where they make vegan and organic cupcakes; Paradise Accessories, from garments created with recycled material, and Guardacostas, where they design and sell nautical-themed home decor items to raise awareness of the importance of conserving our oceans, among others.
The group of students is made up of children from different Montessori public schools in the towns of Vieques, Aibonito, Guaynabo, Toa Baja, and Barranquitas. They began taking SEEDS entrepreneurship courses in September last year by navigating a robust curriculum through which they learned how to start a business from scratch.
The program also provides mentoring services from successful Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who help students with advice on running their businesses.
The money to create these businesses is raised by the students themselves through the sale of Café Ama, 100 percent ethically sourced coffee in Puerto Rico, which the foundation created to be able to offer business development programs for women and children. The largest percentage of Café Ama sales is directed to student companies as a base investment for their creation.
For more information about Friends of Puerto Rico and its SEEDS program, visit www.friendsofpuertorico.org.
