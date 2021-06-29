X-Square Capital LLC, an investment management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with over $400 million in regulatory assets under management, announced the payment of dividends of its two funds: X-2 Alternative Dividend Alpha Fund and X-Square Balanced Fund.
The Alternative Fund’s dividend declaration is 24 cents ($0.24) per share and 20 cents ($0.20) per share, in Class A and Class C ordinary shares, respectively, to be paid on July 1, 2021, to shareholders registered by June 28, 2021. This dividend amount is consistent with an annual yield of 4%. The X2 Alternative Dividend Alpha Fund registered a 28% total return, net of expenses, as of June 15, 2021.
Ignacio Canto, CFA, FRM, one of the fund’s managers, said: “We have achieved this by following the Alternative Fund’s investment objective of providing a high level of current income. At X-Square we will continue to invest in corporate stocks and fixed income bonds for income generation.” Investments made by X-Square in the fund include, among others: municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, preferred stocks, common stocks, foreign securities and commodity linked securities.
On the other hand, the Balanced Fund declaration consists of a 12 cents ($ 0.12) per
share dividend, for Class A, Class C and Class I (Institutional Class) shareholders, which will be paid on July 1, 2021, to all shareholders registered by June 29, 2021. The dividend amount is consistent with an annual yield of 2%.
The X-Square Balanced Fund, Puerto Rico’s first mutual fund registered with the SEC, that was launched in the last quarter of 2019, has provided a 7.75% total return, net of expenses, as of June 15, 2021.
The company has followed investment objectives of the capital conservation, current income and long-term capital and income growth. The X-Square Balanced Fund invests 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds, with a minimum initial investment of $5,000 for Class A and Class C shares, and a minimum of $100,000 for Class I (Institutional Class) shares.
Gabriel Medina, CFA and funds’ manager added, “We are actively managing both funds, the X2 Alternative Dividend Alpha Fund and the X-Square Balanced Fund, to create the best long-term capital growth possible for our shareholders.”
