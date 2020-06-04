The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort reopened its doors today to offer Puerto Rican guests the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing and welcoming environment without leaving the Island. The resort had temporarily suspended operations to comply with government measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rigorous protocols in addition to regular cleaning and safety procedures are being enforced for the staff’s protection, and to make sure guests have a pleasant and worry-free experience. The reopening protocol was designed and is being implemented following official guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the Department of Health and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.
The sanitary measures being taken include:
-Screening at the designated entrances to take body temperature to all guests, employees and other visitors.
-Hand sanitizer stations in common and heavily transited areas, such as lobbies, restaurants and pool areas.
-Hygiene protocols and mandatory use of personal protective equipment requirement for the staff.
-Public areas and common spaces will be disinfected several times a day, with special emphasis on frequently used surfaces.
- Contactless in-room service, and rearrangement of seating in the pool areas to comply with social distancing measures.
-Safety regulations to ensure that guests wear masks in public areas, avoid people congregations, and compliance with restaurant occupancy limits as well as curfew regulations.
With these measures, guests will be able to enjoy the menu of most of the resort’s restaurants, swimming pools and its secluded extensive beach area. At the moment the resort is welcoming only Puerto Rico residents. “We have made sure to take care of every detail, to educate the entire team, and to review every single aspect of our operations, so we can transform the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar into the perfect getaway place for Puerto Rico residents. They can have a well-deserved resting, relaxation and recharging time, with the peace of mind that comes from knowing that we are protecting their health at all times.” said Nils Stolzlechner, general manager of the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort.
The hotel has been certified with the official health Puerto Rico Tourism Company seal that is only being granted to entities that comply with the required control measures and sanitary protocols in order to operate. The resort also developed the ‘Count on Us’ initiative, a partnership with the cleaning products company Ecolab, and other service providers, to ensure the property have access to industry’s top quality disinfection methods and equipment. The hotel is part of the Stay Safe program as well, which focuses on guidance and education to make sure hotels use cleaning practices and control protocols especially designed to meet COVID-19 challenges.
For information and reservations go to wyndhamgrandriomar.com, or call 787-888-6000.
