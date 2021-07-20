A partnership co-owned and managed by LionGrove has acquired the Wyndham Candelero Beach Resort from Palmas Hill Partners, LLC. The property is being rebranded as the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort. An affiliate of LionGrove will manage the resort.
“We are very excited to now co-own and manage the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort and to offer our hotel guests with new and elevated experiences, while serving as the perfect getaway for our guests to enjoy the many offerings of our hotel and our luxurious Palmas del Mar resort community," said Andro Nodarse-León, Founder & CEO of LionGrove.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the Palmas del Mar community and we look forward to building upon the recent renovation that Palmas Hills completed to add new and unique experiences at the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort for the enjoyment of the residents of the Palmas del Mar community and the many guests that visit us from within Puerto Rico, the US and internationally," said Chris Sariego, Managing Director & COO of LionGrove.
Nestled alongside a picturesque golf course and a beautiful golden sand beach, the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort offers endless possibilities for guests to enjoy over the course of a weekend or weeks long stay. The resort community has two golf courses designed by PGA 4-time champion Gary Player and renowned architect Rees Jones; Puerto Rico’s largest tennis complex, horseback riding adventures, Pterocarpus forest, as well as, an expansive beach and a Yacht Club Marina.
The multiple food and beverage options offered on property include two bars, a wine cellar room, a wonderful restaurant featuring a combination of traditional Puerto Rican and International cuisine, as well as delicious wood oven pizzas and a Coffee Shop featuring the delicious local coffees from Gusto’s.
With nearly 18,000 sq. ft. of banquet space, Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort, offers indoor and outdoor settings that will be the perfect complement for all your business or social events. Thinking about the business travelers; boardroom and new banquet facilities are the perfect setting for any corporate event.
The hotel will receive an immediate infusion of capital in order to augment the recently completed enhancements at the hotel and, with that, further elevate guest experiences. “As part of our management of the hotel, we are committed to having a highly guest-centric culture and expanding employee benefits and training, while being a great citizen within the Palmas del Mar community, implementing multiple green initiatives and serving as a cultural and social gathering point for all” concluded Mr. Samuel Hugli, Vice President of Operations.
The Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort brings an economic impact in the area, generating about 140 direct and indirect jobs.
The hotel is located in the heart of Palmas de Mar in Humacao, less than an hour away from San Juan. For more information and reservations visit www.wyndhampalmas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.