Wise Education Systems Inc., a California-based company that offers online services for students and educators, announced that its most recent program, Wise Proctor, is available to Puerto Rico’s academic institutions at every educational level.
Ian Hartley, CEO of Wise Education Systems, explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the new platform aims to maintain academic integrity while optimizing the virtual learning and teaching experiences.
“At Wise, our end goal, we don’t want to catch students cheating. What we want to do is actually to prevent cheating from happening, and that’s exactly what we see with Wise Proctor because at the schools where we’re deployed... what we see is that students simply don’t try to cheat when they’re using the system. And it’s because we’re monitoring them over video and we’re monitoring their computer screens,” Hartley stated.
As schools in Puerto Rico and across the U.S. remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents, teachers and even government officials have urged for safe and efficient platforms where students can still get access to quality education, while teachers ensure a safe learning environment.
According to Hartley, Wise Proctor was developed in response to the academic challenges unleashed amid the health emergency. He cited his client’s concerns over students’ responsiveness to this new digital reality and worries that it would lead to intellectual dishonesty by cheating or academic underperformance by unsupervised attendance. “In addition to proctoring students, we also enable teachers to take attendance in their classes a whole lot easier than what they’re doing now,” he said.
The platform is actually a website that can be used in virtually any computer or mobile device, so it doesn’t require users to download and install any software.
“It works on any device, even Chromebooks. As a result, it’s the only solution that’s truly compatible with students of all socioeconomic backgrounds. Even if you have terrible Wi-Fi, it works with that too. We designed a technology to make sure that it will still work. Ours is really the most accessible solution,” Hartley asserted, adding that it can be used for institutions ranging from K-12 to universities.
Hartley informed that Wise Proctor is available to the island’s academic institutions with no upfront costs; the price would be “completely deferred” to the second term of service.
Tool Against Cyberbullying
Apps such as Zoom have raised concerns over their potential to attract and foster bullying. Last April, Dan Schneider, U.S. Attorney General for Eastern Michigan, and other state officials warned that there had been a rise of a trend known as “Zoom-bombing,” in which hackers disrupt conferences and online classrooms with harmful, violent, or explicit language and imagery.
Michael Rich, the founder and director of the Center on Media and Child Health, affirmed to the Huffington Post that these lessons may give a student’s fellow classmates new ways to cyberbully them. For example, they may screenshot an unflattering moment and turn the captured image into a harmful meme, or they may poke fun at a student’s environment, placing students from low-income backgrounds at risk.
Contrary to other online platforms used for remote learning, Wise Proctor ensures that only the teacher or professor is viewing the student’s background and computer screen. Therefore, the students’ learning process is not disrupted by interruptions and their privacy is respected with encrypted technology. This, Hartley assured, is an added benefit for students who suffer from anxiety or bashfulness, or whose academic performance would be hindered by the personal exposure prompted in other tech solutions.
“The other companies out there are typically doing proctoring where there’s a live human being on the other side, watching you while you’re taking your exam, and talking to you; saying things like ‘show me around your room.’ That would make me anxious and I’m not an anxious guy. We do it differently, of course. There’s no human watching you; it’s all automated. So, it makes students a lot more comfortable,” Hartley said.
For more information about Wise Education Systems and its platforms, visit https://wiseattend.com/.
