The iconic Welch’s brand recently launched a new edition of its sparkling drinks including a new version of cider to encourage celebrations and family toasts during this Christmas season, which will be different for most Puerto Ricans and families around the world.
Welch’s Sparkling does not contain alcohol and is available in 750 ml bottles with a variety of 3 flavors: red, white grapes and the Rosé version. Welch’s cider is added to the collection to make the family toast experience fun and diverse.
"Toasting this Christmas with Welch's Sparkling will be a way to celebrate together, in a fun way, from the youngest to the least young in the family, during a time that will be very different from the one we are used to in Puerto Rico," said José Rodríguez Osorio, Welch's Country Manager. This celebration with Welch’s Sparkling invites us to treasure family moments that we hold in our hearts. It invites us to celebrate with joy and appreciate these unforgettable moments.
“Welch’s is a family cooperative made up of over 800 farming families in the United States who have grown Concord and Niagara grapes for over 5 generations. Family union and protection is a fundamental part of their values as a brand and company," said Rodríguez, who added that he expects a 20-percent increase in Welch’s Sparkling sales this year compared to 2019.
