The IRS has recently announced that it will turn its focus on investigations of U.S. individuals and businesses who have claimed benefits under Puerto Rico Acts 22 and 20, now Act 60. This effort comes on the heels of recent increased interest from the government on potential revenue losses from U.S. taxpayers relocating to Puerto Rico.
This complimentary webinar will discuss:
what current enforcement efforts may occur based upon prior enforcement programs,
what taxpayers should do to reduce the risk of examination,
how to correct non-compliance, and
action plan if you or your business become the subject of examination.
A panel of legal and tax professionals from Porzio, Bromberg & Newman and Kevane Grant Thornton will cover current enforcement efforts, historical precedents set by previous enforcement campaigns, and preparing for an investigation.
Below is a link to the webinar invite:
https://mailchi.mp/pbnlaw/trustee-webinar-11169300?e=6a1e916c48&fbclid=IwAR33INDPu0cXuP6r6FHETS70s1egQDbJkYLVMjPZtWNigBl4SEkDmO2ghXc
