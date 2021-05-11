To date, Walgreens has administered more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines in its 103 pharmacies in Puerto Rico. The figure, which includes first and second doses, includes all eligible individuals over the age of 16, as well as residents of long-term care facilities and the elderly.
“Our pharmacy staff have gone the extra mile administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect communities at this critical time. Thanks to our pharmacy experts, we continue with the same commitment to the health of Puerto Rico," said Eileen Ortega, director of operations for Walgreens in Puerto Rico.
Since March 9, Puerto Rico has received a weekly allocation of more than 19,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the allocation that Walgreens receives from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walgreens is administering vaccines directly in pharmacies or through external clinics in different municipalities of Puerto Rico.
People eligible to receive the vaccine under federal and local programs can make appointments by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or through the myWalgreens app.
"Walgreens has been a key entity in driving the mass inoculation campaign. From very early in the initiative, we have collaborated with the federal Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in developing and implementing an effective and comprehensive plan," the company said in a missive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.