With more customers aware of the effects of climate change and a growing consciousness to adopt sustainable lifestyles, VITAL is ready to cater to the Puerto Rican market and beyond with a variety of zero-waste essentials.

VITAL CEO and founder Laura Napoli had the idea to develop a sustainable brand after the onslaught of Hurricane Maria in 2017, and while earning her MBA in Barcelona, Spain, where she noticed that residents had more eco-friendly options instead of the single-use plastics that are commonplace in her native Puerto Rico. Noticing an opportunity to develop that market on the island, she launched VITAL last year, started selling last August, and has since reported exponential growth throughout her business journey.

In a one-on-one with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Napoli explained that the company’s goal is to lead its clients toward a path of eco-consciousness, or as she described it, to “mainstream green.” The company offers a range of products, from skincare and hygienic items, to kitchen appliances and other goods.

Some of the products sold on its website include bamboo toothbrushes, zero-waste toothpaste, “thieves oil” soap—which lasts for months—reusable cups, face masks with a hole to insert a reusable straw, and silicone bags, which Napoli said may be reused up to 3,000 times, in stark contrast to single-use items. “Something that we really try to have as part of our criteria for our products is practicality. We are constantly looking to offer products that not only help you live more sustainably, but also help you live more easily in your daily life,” she asserted.

As for her clientele demographics, Napoli reported that roughly 15 percent are male, and the rest are split between women in their 20s and 30s, and women in their 60s, showcasing a potential to reach broad audiences.

“All we really want is to give an entry point into that sustainable lifestyle. We know that it has been difficult to mainstream green. If you’re able to find just one product that starts your journey, then we’re happy,” the CEO affirmed.

Banner Sales Performance

According to Napoli, VITAL has registered an average of 260 percent month-on-month sales growth for the past eight months, and they expect to continue growing, thanks to partnerships with local commercial establishments.

As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the company participated in the third cohort of parallel18’s pre-accelerator program, known as pre18. During the Demo Event held earlier this year, Napoli outlined the company’s mission and offers before a number of business leaders. Thanks to that presentation, she was introduced to the president of the SuperMax supermarket chain, José Revuelta, and Supermax now sells VITAL’s products in the De Diego and Plaza Guaynabo store locations, as well as in The House establishments inside them.

“We are in the process of expanding to another store next month. It has been absolutely critical to our growth, and we took full advantage of it,” she commented on the pre18 program.

In addition to the company’s brick-and-mortar presence in SuperMax stores, Napoli revealed that there are other projects in the pipeline with entities that have “much more of an online presence” in Puerto Rico. “So, we are also seeking a lot of these corporate partnerships and different retail partnerships to expand as much as we can,” she stated.

A Promising Horizon

Speaking about her plans in the near future, Napoli said that she intends to boost local production. To date, about two-thirds of VITAL products are manufactured abroad while one-third are produced locally, including their face masks and soaps.

“We’re trying to kind of flip that proportion and have two-thirds of products manufactured in Puerto Rico, and then supplementing with overseas,” she explained.

Moreover, Napoli said that she would like to expand her business to other destinations. Currently, VITAL ship products locally and to the U.S. mainland, but she sees the potential to target specific markets and also export her products internationally.

“We have our eyes wide open and we know that this is not a market that stays only in Puerto Rico. We have big ambitions, we have global ambitions. We desperately want to succeed in our mission to mainstream green, so that takes us likely to the U.S., especially in major Latino markets, such as Miami and Los Angeles, which have been historically underserved with sustainable projects… That is certainly one way that we’re going to expand,” she affirmed.