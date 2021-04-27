Last Earth Day, Apr. 22, Vimenti by Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico and Bayer Crop Science celebrated by launching a home garden project in the Vimenti After School Program.
Thirty students of the Vimenti After School Program will course Bayer's Agriculture at Home module of the Grow and Learn agricultural science education program. This part of both organizations' joint mission to raise awareness about sustainability, food security, and career opportunities in agriculture among children and youths.
“It is exciting to see how the Grow and Learn program continues to grow and the positive impact it has, both for us as coordinators and for the communities,” shared Marivier Rojas López, program coordinator and agronomic research specialist in seed production at Bayer Crop Science's Smart Greenhouse facilities in Juana Díaz.
This project is the sixth educational collaboration Bayer has entered through the Grow and Learn program since its launch in late 2020. The program aims to promote interest in agriculture and research in children and youths by sponsoring agriculture and sustainability activities on which students can participate as part of their educational curriculum.
The program also seeks to introduce self-management and sustainability concepts within the family nucleus and create a permanent collaboration with schools in the communities close to the company.
"Participating in programs such as 'Grow and Learn' allows us to provide our participants with basic knowledge on how to develop and grow a home vegetable garden. It is important that our families understand the importance of agriculture in nutrition and the environment. Programs like these help us to provide the necessary tools to create awareness and promote healthier lifestyles in their homes,” said Bárbara Rivera, executive director of Vimenti.
The Agriculture at Home module of the program will teach students how to create a home vegetable garden, do research and gather information on the process. It also includes a box with all the necessary materials to complete the project.
“For us at Bayer, it is very satisfying to contribute to food security in our communities, awakening that little seed of agriculture in each one,” said Eric Torres Collazo, community outreach co-lead and site enablement lead at Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico. “Whether you have a large, small, or no yard, it is possible to do agriculture. It is possible to feed on what one sows”.
In addition to the Agriculture at Home module, Bayer has three additional educational modules for the Grow and Learn program: Compost at Home, Pollinator’s Habitat, and Reforestation.
Sowing Program for Adults
Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico also announced today the official launch of their agricultural education program for adults, Siembra program. The program's primary purpose is to provide basic knowledge about agriculture with an entrepreneurial twist so that participants can produce part of the food they bring to their tables, create their own business, or implement community agricultural programs.
Bayer extended an invitation to Vimenti employees and adult participants to enroll in this program.
The agriculture company recently completed its Siembra pilot project, coordinated in conjunction with the non-profit organization The Mission Continues. It was offered free of charge to 39 veterans from the municipalities of Villalba, Guayanilla, Ponce, Lares, Sabana Grande, Yauco, Coamo, San Germán, Salinas, and Orocovis.
Participants took six virtual sessions to learn about sowing, transplanting, irrigation, fertilization, and integrated pest management techniques, both for soil and container gardening. They also received a planting kit to practice what they learned in the workshops, including germination trays, substrate, pots, fertilizer, irrigation hoses, and pest control traps.
“With this first project, we sought to empower our veterans, providing them with agricultural skills that they can use to create their own business or to support the communities where they live,” said Emmanuel Feliciano, Siembra program coordinator and protected culture agronomy manager at Bayer Crop Science. "Also, we are helping them to be more food secure by learning to grow their food."
Communities and organizations interested in the Siembra y Crece y Aprende programs can communicate through the Bayer Crop Science Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bayer4cropspr.
Of the organizations interested in participating, the Bayer company will be selecting some to implement a program project this year, considering the needs presented by the organization, in addition to the availability of company resources.
