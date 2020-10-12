The COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered the growth of Puerto Rican companies like Vaca Negra Inc., in Hatillo, which launched an individual version of its traditional coconut yogurt after a $30,000 investment in new machinery.
The product, now available in Econo supermarkets, are sold in 4-ounce packages, thus being a snack alternative to go.
"It's a small pouch of liquid yogurt and we launched it now, when everyone prefers individual packages because of COVID-19. It's good to snack and for people to try the product and then buy the 32 oz. bottle," said Wanda Otero, microbiologist and founder of Vaca Negra.
Vaca Negra—a company dedicated to producing artisanal cheeses and yogurts—expects that the sales of this new offer will triple with aid from other local companies that are already supporting the product because of its health benefits and its high number of live and active cultures.
The product will also be available in Freshmart, it is included in the food boxes distributed by the Caribbean Produce Exchange—which include fruits, vegetables and dairy products—and they are close to sealing an agreement with El Mesón to sell it in their establishments.
Likewise, the company intends to distribute them to centers for the elderly as a supplement to their diet. "We are open to wholesalers or individuals placing orders with us to resell the product. With all these collaborators we hope to increase our sales and hire four additional employees," Otero stated, adding that the company will soon transform its facilities into a coffee shop.
A New Experience
Among the expansion plans, Vaca Negra will also offer a new family-friendly experience to taste fondue, accompanied by other foods and beverages.
"This will be an experience per reservation for between two and 10 people from the same family. The cheese is melted and, with a few sticks, it is tasted with breads, fruits, vegetables, potatoes, meatballs, beer, and wine," Otero explained.
The Puerto Rican company, established in 2008, has a broad variety of yogurts, with flavors including guava, oatmeal, papaya, coconut, piña colada, and coffee. It is also known for its cheeses: Montebello (similar to manchego), Cabachuela (akin to gouda), Capaez (Dutch-like), Monserrate (similar to cheddar), and Ausubal (akin to Swiss cheese). The company also offers workshops on the elaboration of its products and on how to make artisanal cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.